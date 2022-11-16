All vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and DMZ

When we think of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, most of us probably think of guns and the fun we are having while melting other players. However, some people also think of all the cool vehicles they can use and drive around for a fast getaway or a cool car attack. Well, we went to the Warzone and found all of the cars that you can drive around. Here is a list of all the vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and DMZ, in no particular order, along with some quick info about them.

List of all vehicles in Warzone 2

Hatchback

Screenshot by Gamepur

The normal family car, the Hatchback is not the first car you should go looking for in Warzone 2.0. However, for a slightly slow getaway, with a car that can easily explode, the Hatchback could be a good car for you.

Chop Top

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Chop Top is surprisingly sturdy and can survive a hit or two. The problem is that you won’t survive any hit as there is no roof on this car. It would seem that this speedy car should only be used to run on the gas, and nothing else — maybe some off-road shenanigans.

GMC Hummer EV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Probably the best car in all of Warzone 2.0, the GMC Hummer EV can get you and your squad safely through most ambushes, as it moves very fast, is very quiet, and can sustain a lot of damage before exploding.

ATV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The vehicle that most players regretted getting on in the prequel, the ATV is a clear death sentence, as it has some really bad handling and it makes you extremely easy to hit and kill.

SUV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The SUV is a strong vehicle that can get you in and out of a battle quickly. At least, as quickly as it can. This car is extremely slow, but it makes up in resistance to bullets.

UTV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though the game describes this car as being the “pinnacle of ultra-light tactical off-road vehicles,” you should not trust them for a second. It is as slow as an SUV, but it does not offer the cover of one. However, it has some really good handling and it can help you through tight spots.

LTV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Probably the strongest out of the bunch, the LTV can withstand a lot of damage. Though it is the closest thing you can get to a tank in Warzone 2.0 at the moment, it does have really bad handling. Don’t try to take this car for a quick ride through the mountains.

Other vehicles

These vehicles all appear in the menu but are not available at the moment in Warzone 2.0. Only the Cargo Truck can be found in DMZ: