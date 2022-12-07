All vending machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

If you have come up upon hundreds of Gold in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s battle royale modes, it may be best to spend it at vending machines. Although there certainly is not as many as there were in previous chapters, these continue to lend players top-tier gear, such as Epic-rarity weapons and cheap bandages. Here’s where you can head to find the nearest vending machine in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Where to find vending machines in Fortnite

Similar to past chapters, vending machines come in two different forms: Weapon-O-Matics and Mending Machines. Weapon-O-Matics mainly have two weapons and their ammo for sale, while Mending Machines exclusively sell healing supplies — ranging from bandages, Med Kits, to even shield items. In total, there are just 21 Weapon-O-Matics and four Mending Machines, so you may want to pick up a Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike to shorten your long journey to these.

You can find all vending machines pictured and detailed below, organized by their nearest POI. Every Weapon-O-Matic is indicated by a blue marker, while Mending Machine locations have red markers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Weapon-O-Matic locations

Anvil Square In the northwest corner of the POI On the south side, near the docks South of Anvil Square’s lake, at the Pleasant Passage landmark

Breakwater Bay In the center of Breakwater Bay

Brutal Bastion In the center of Brutal Bastion On the south side of Brutal Bastion, on the edge of its icy pond Directly north of Brutal Bastion, in the center of the Crude Harbor landmark

Faulty Splits Outside the bowling alley in the center of Faulty Splits On the east side of Faulty Splits South of Faulty Splits, at the Humble Hamlet landmark

Frenzy Fields On the side of the shack at the most northern point of Frenzy Fields Near the windmills in the bottom-left corner of Frenzy Fields

Lonely Labs On the side of the center building in Lonely Labs

Shattered Slabs On the north side of Shattered Slabs On the south side of the pond in the bottom-left corner of Shattered Slabs West of Shattered Slabs, at the Rocky Docks landmark

Slappy Shores On the north side of Slappy Shore’s bridge On the south side of the POI, in front of the Slap Juice factory

The Citadel At the castle’s courtyard, in the bottom-right of The Citadel On the first floor the castle, in the northern part of The Citadel West of The Citadel, at the Royal Ruin landmark’s docks.



All Mending Machine locations