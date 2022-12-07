All vending machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Put your Gold to good use.
If you have come up upon hundreds of Gold in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s battle royale modes, it may be best to spend it at vending machines. Although there certainly is not as many as there were in previous chapters, these continue to lend players top-tier gear, such as Epic-rarity weapons and cheap bandages. Here’s where you can head to find the nearest vending machine in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Where to find vending machines in Fortnite
Similar to past chapters, vending machines come in two different forms: Weapon-O-Matics and Mending Machines. Weapon-O-Matics mainly have two weapons and their ammo for sale, while Mending Machines exclusively sell healing supplies — ranging from bandages, Med Kits, to even shield items. In total, there are just 21 Weapon-O-Matics and four Mending Machines, so you may want to pick up a Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike to shorten your long journey to these.
You can find all vending machines pictured and detailed below, organized by their nearest POI. Every Weapon-O-Matic is indicated by a blue marker, while Mending Machine locations have red markers.
All Weapon-O-Matic locations
- Anvil Square
- In the northwest corner of the POI
- On the south side, near the docks
- South of Anvil Square’s lake, at the Pleasant Passage landmark
- Breakwater Bay
- In the center of Breakwater Bay
- Brutal Bastion
- In the center of Brutal Bastion
- On the south side of Brutal Bastion, on the edge of its icy pond
- Directly north of Brutal Bastion, in the center of the Crude Harbor landmark
- Faulty Splits
- Outside the bowling alley in the center of Faulty Splits
- On the east side of Faulty Splits
- South of Faulty Splits, at the Humble Hamlet landmark
- Frenzy Fields
- On the side of the shack at the most northern point of Frenzy Fields
- Near the windmills in the bottom-left corner of Frenzy Fields
- Lonely Labs
- On the side of the center building in Lonely Labs
- Shattered Slabs
- On the north side of Shattered Slabs
- On the south side of the pond in the bottom-left corner of Shattered Slabs
- West of Shattered Slabs, at the Rocky Docks landmark
- Slappy Shores
- On the north side of Slappy Shore’s bridge
- On the south side of the POI, in front of the Slap Juice factory
- The Citadel
- At the castle’s courtyard, in the bottom-right of The Citadel
- On the first floor the castle, in the northern part of The Citadel
- West of The Citadel, at the Royal Ruin landmark’s docks.
All Mending Machine locations
- Brutal Bastion
- Northwest of Brutal Bastion, at the Beep N’ Bounce gas station
- Faulty Splits
- North of Faulty Splits, at the Slap N’ Go gas station
- Frenzy Fields
- North of Fault Splits, at the Hitches and Ditches gas station
- Shattered Slabs
- In the northwest corner of Shattered Slabs, on the side of the gas station