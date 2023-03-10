Where to find all Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are no better items to find in Fortnite than the almighty group of Mythic weapons. As this rarity is known to give guns top-notch stats, they are also the hardest to discover, but Chapter 4 Season 2 has made the hunt a bit easier. Unlike past seasons, players can now obtain the weapons in multiple ways, whether that be from defeating bosses or capturing a secret location. This guide will examine all Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and how you can get them.

All Mythic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

In total, there are three different Mythic weapons placed around the map: the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun, Highcard’s Suppressed Havoc Assault Rifle, and the Overclocked Pulse Rifle. Unfortunately, you will need to be patient when tracking each of them down, as they appear during either the first or second storm circle. You can find each Mythic weapon location and unlock method below.

Related: Where to find the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun

Although other rarities of the Havoc Pump Shotgun come from chests all around the map, its Mythic version can only be discovered from opening up vaults around the island. After the second storm circle is revealed, you can open up your mini-map to discover their locations marked as white lock icons inside named locations.

Highcard’s Suppressed Havoc Assault Rifle

Arguably the toughest to earn, the Suppressed Havoc Assault Rifle will be in the hands of the Highcard boss in every match. In most cases, this NPC can be found circling the Mega City POI once the first storm circle appears and arrives alongside two other AI bodyguards. Upon defeat, the boss will drop his Mythic weapon and a Vault Keycard, making this boss fight a great way to also retrieve the Havoc Pump Shotgun Mythic.

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

The Overclocked Pulse Rifle is exclusively held at Loot Lake Island. This destination comes in the form of a floating island that only reveals itself upon the second storm, and players must take a rift in order to transport there. After doing so, you must then take over its Capture Point for the Overclocked Pulse Rifle to appear nearby.

If you are in desperate need of valuable weapons at the start of a match, there are still plenty of Legendaries and Exotics to run into throughout the map. The season’s loot pool includes Legendary versions of the Maven Auto Shotgun, Red-Eyed Assault Rifle, and Twin Mag SMG, while the full collection of Heisted Exotic weapons have also returned inside of vaults.