All Void 3.0 Warlock changes coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Warlocks are the mages of Destiny 2, being able to handle the different elements and bend them to their own will. While Titans defend and Hunters sneak in, Warlocks are the ultimate mix of support and raw damage output. The Void Warlock has always excelled at keeping themselves alive and making quick work of any enemy that dares challenge them. With the Void 3.0 update coming in The Witch Queen expansion, the Void Warlock is going to become the ultimate space wizard.

Nova Warp and Nova Bomb

The Void Warlock supers continue to be focused on big damage and fast ad clear. While they will remain to have these goals in mind, both Nova Warm and Nova Bomb are getting some much-needed improvements to help them keep up with some other supers in the game. The Nova Warp super will fill largely the same, doing some extra damage with the new Aspects coming with the Void 3.0 update.

Nova Bomb is getting a few updates. While using the Vortex Super enhancement, Nova Bomb will pull all surrounding enemies into its point of impact, damaging them and making them easy targets for a guardians fireteam. The Cataclysm enhancement will deploy a seeking Nova Bomb that will break into smaller bombs to cause mass destruction. The Cataclysm Nova Bomb can also be shot, causing it to detonate early.

In addition to the supers, the Void Warlock is also getting a new melee in the form of Pocket Singularity. This ability will shoot forward a ball of pure void energy that will detonate on impact, pushing enemies and guardians back while also making them volatile.

All Warlock Void 3.0 Aspects

Image via Bungie Youtube

Similar to the Stasis subclasses, all Void subclasses will be receiving the implementation of Aspects and Fragments. Aspects fundamentally change the way you play as the subclass while fragments provide minor tweaks. Here are all aspects coming to the new Void Warlock subclass: