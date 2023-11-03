All Weapon & Item Locations for Reactor in CoD Modern Warfare 3

When it comes to completing the Open Combat Missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it’s all about finding every weapon and item on the map. These are hidden throughout the area, and tracking them down can add to your arsenal.

For the Reactor mission, there are 29 weapons and items you need to find. These will be hidden in buildings, and inside containers, and you may even have to maneuver a way to sneak into an area, using the environment to aid you. Here’s what you need to know about all weapon and item locations for Reactor in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Where To Find All Reactor Weapon & Item Locations in Modern Warfare 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find any of these weapons and items across the map while playing the Reactor mission. There are 29 unique weapons and items you need to find. You don’t have to add them to your arsenal for them to count, but you do need to find the orange container they are in while playing Modern Warfare 3. After you unlock the container, the weapon will count for you, and you can move on to the next one. Some of these weapons are better than others, such as finding Rare or Legendary versions of a weapon. It’s a similar process to the Precious Cargo mission.

You may need to repeat the mission to find all the weapons and items, but I do recommend finishing them on the first go in Modern Warfare 3. The best way to track down these weapons is searching around, and remaining on the lookout for the orange containers. You might recognize them from other Call of Duty game modes, such as Warzone.

These are all the weapons and items you can find while playing the Reactor mission in Modern Warfare 3, and their locations.