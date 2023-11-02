All Weapons & Item Locations for Precious Cargo in CoD Modern Warfare 3

The Open Combat Missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 give you the freedom to locate several weapons and items you can find hidden throughout the map. Tracking these items can be challenging, and there are 21 weapons and items for you to find during the Precious Cargo mission.

You’ll need to track down each one throughout the entirety of the mission, equipping them once. So long as you pick up the item at least once before the end of the mission, you’ll be able to add it to your checklist. The Precious Cargo mission is the first Open Combat Mission in the campaign. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all weapon and item locations for the Precious Cargo mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Where To Find All Weapons & Items on Precious Cargo Mission in Modern Warfare 3

You need to find all 21 weapons and items before ending the Precious Cargo mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. When the mission begins, Graves will direct you to a cargo container with the Shadow insignia on it, signaling that this is where you find several supplies Shadow Company was bringing into the port, alongside the cargo Farah had requested.

However, you’ll want to track down the orange containers. These are the ones that contain any of the items or weapons you’re looking to find during this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 mission. Any time you open one of these containers to reveal the weapon, it will count towards your total. Finding them all is not required to finish the mission, similar to answering Makarov’s question.

You only need to equip the weapon or item once for it to count, which you can keep track of on the pause screen in Modern Warfare 3. Here’s where you can find every weapon and item during the Precious Cargo mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.