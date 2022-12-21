Where can you get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends?

There are multiple ways to get Heirloom Shards. The most common and fun way is to open Apex Packs. Whenever you open an Apex Pack, you have less than 1% to open Heirloom Shards. Despite the low drop rate, the good thing is that you only need to be lucky once because you’ll get enough Heirloom Shards to craft an Heirloom when you get some through opening packs.

Opening Apex Packs

Image by Gamer Journalist

Every time you open an Apex Pack, you have a chance to get Heirloom Shards. Read that, and reread it. Apex Packs have a 100% chance of dropping a Rare-tier or better item, a 24.8% chance of getting an Epic-tier item, and a 7.4% chance of dropping a Legendary-tier item. That said, beyond the written chances, there is also a secret 0.2% percent chance that you will get a pack full of Heirloom Shards instead. It will be three drops of 50 Heirloom Shards, giving you enough to purchase an Heirloom.

Heirloom Pity System

Image by Gamer Journalist

Not everybody will be lucky enough to get some Heirloom Shards, but you don’t need to worry. Apex Legends designed a pity system wherein players will have a sure chance of getting Heirloom Shards when opening packs. Players will have a guaranteed drop at the 500th pack. Do note that the pity counter will reset once you’ve drawn Heirloom Shards. The more you open Apex Packs, the more Heirlooms you can get.

Completing select Collection Events

Image by Gamer Journalist

There are some collections that offer Heirlooms for specific Legends as rewards for completing a special collection. Players need to note, however, that you will need to spend money if you go this route, and that event-specific pack doesn’t add towards the 500-pack pity system of the game. This is a good way of getting Heirloom Shards for people who don’t have that much time grinding the game.

More information about Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends

The last thing to note is that once you own every Heirloom in the game, you can no longer obtain Heirloom Shards. None of the above methods will work anymore. To learn more about why this is and how it affects the Heirloom Shard collection, check out the relevant article below.

Overall, Heirloom Shards are much trickier to get your hands on than Legend Tokens, Crafting Metals, or Apex Coins. That said, at the end of the day, there are enough ways to secure them now that getting an Heirloom is a real possibility for players willing to put some real cash into the game. If you want an Heirloom and don’t want to spend your way through all of those Apex Packs, waiting for the right Collection Event is the way to go.