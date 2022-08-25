All weapons available in the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo

Splatoon 3’s Splatfest World Premiere demo is a great chance to try out the game, cast your vote in the game’s first three-way competition, and help Nintendo test out the game’s network functionality. It’s a win-win. You’ll have a good number of weapons to choose from in the demo, and we’ve listed them all here for your convenience.

All Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo weapons

When the Splatfest demo begins, you’ll be handed a Splattershot Jr. as part of the opening tutorial. Once you get to Splatsville, you’ll be able to choose from a total of 26 different weapons. The full list of confirmed weapons in Splatoon 3 is much longer, but every category is covered in the demo, including the new Splatana and Stringer types. The former is a melee weapon that can also fire a wave of ink when charged, and the latter is Splatoon’s version of a bow, which has different effects depending on how long you hold the string back. See the full list of Splatfest demo weapons below, arranged by type.

Blasters

Blaster

Luna Blaster

Brellas

Splat Brella

Tenta Brella

Chargers

E-liter 4K

E-liter 4K Scope

Splat Charger

Splatterscope

Dualies

Dark Tetra Dualies

Splat Dualies

Rollers & Brushes

Dynamo Roller

Inkbrush

Octobrush

Splat Roller

Shooters

.52 Gal

Aerospray MG

N-ZAP ’85

Splattershot

Splattershot Pro

Splattershot Jr.

Sloshers

Slosher

Tri-Slosher

Splatanas

Splatana Wiper

Splatlings

Heavy Splatling

Hydra Splatling

Stringers

Tri-Stringer

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

How to download the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo

The list of weapons above won’t do you any good if you don’t have the Splatfest demo downloaded in the first place. You can download the demo from the Nintendo Switch eShop now, but the actual matches don’t begin until Saturday, August 27. A traditional Splatfest will run from noon ET / 9 AM PT to 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, then a new Tricolor Turf War Battle will run from 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT to midnight ET / 9 PM PT. That’s 12 full hours of early splatting in Splatoon 3 until its full release on September 9.