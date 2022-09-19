All Whiplash locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Whiplash is one of the fastest, and certainly the sportiest, vehicles in Fortnite. It’s a sleek, distinctly Italian looking model, that’ll get you across the island fast, as long as you can keep it fueled. On the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map, there are a total of 27 Whiplash spawn points, not all of which are guaranteed to spawn a Whiplash every time, but in our experience they all almost always do. Whiplashes come in a variety of paint jobs, and some of them even come with Chonker’s tires already fitted.

Related: All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Where to find a Whiplash in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are five Whiplashes in the snowy area on the northwestern part of the island. There’s one at Shell or High Water, one at The Chop Shop, and one on the main road south of The Chop Shop. The other two are at the gas station west of Logjam Junction, and on the east side of Behemoth Bridge.

The northeastern part of the map has only two Whiplashes: one at Rocky Residence, and the other on the main road west of Seven Outpost III.

In the green area that ranges from Loot Lake down to Tow-Away Beach, there are nine Whiplashes: three in Tilted Towers, two in Coney Crossroads, one at the crossroads between Rocky Reels and Shimmering Shrine, one on the road between Shimmering Shrine and Fort Jones, and two at Tow-Away Beach.

Three Whiplashes can be found in the forested area in the southwest: one on the main road northwest of the Reality Tree, one at Shroom Station, and one at the house northwest of Shroom Station.

The desert in the south has eight Whiplashes: four on the starting grid of Chonker’s Speedway, two at Sandblast Estates, one at Cloudy Condos, and one at the gas station north of Cloudy Condos.