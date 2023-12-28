All Wood Types In LEGO Fortnite & Where To Find Them

LEGO Fortnite has proven to be a fun and complex sandbox game that fans have enjoyed. With a variety of materials just within one category, this game has given players plenty of things to do to sink their time in.

Different wood types are just as important a resource as any of the other many resources available in LEGO Fortnite. These different woods all have their specific uses and items they can be crafted into. Players will need to know where to find them, how to get them, and just what they can be used for. Having the information on hand will make the LEGO Fortnite experience much easier.

Wood in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wood is one of the first resources that players will find when they spawn in LEGO Fortnite. Pieces of wood can be found in the grassland biome on the ground. Once players can start crafting axes, after they have collected enough of the pieces on the ground to make an axe, Wood can be harvested by cutting down the trees in the area.

Wood is used to build the basic tools and buildings to get players started in LEGO Fortnite. Wood is the only type that can be turned into Planks as well as Rods. Once players start finding other resources and unlocking higher-level item recipes, the need to rely on Wood decreases.

Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Knotroot is the next wood type that players will need to find in LEGO Fortnite. It can be found deep in the caves in the grassland biome. Players will need to use the Forest Axe to cut down these giant twisted roots. The Forest Axe is available once players upgrade their crafting tables.

Knotroot is used for higher-level tools like the Rare Forest Axe. Knotroot can be refined into Knotroot Rods which will open up more crafting recipes and will allow players to build key crafting stations like the Juicer, Stone Breaker, and the Grain Mill.

Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flexwood is a bit trickier to get. It is located in the desert biome in LEGO Fortnite. Flexwood can be obtained by cutting down the cacti located throughout the area. Players will need the Rare Forest Axe to cut them down. Be mindful of the heat by bringing heat-resistant items for the journey. Also, bring strong enough weapons to fight off the hostile creatures in the area.

Flexwood, like Knotroot, is used for higher-level tools and other crafting stations. It can be turned into Flexwood Rods with the use of the Lumbermill to open up more recipe options.

Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Frostpine is the last type of wood in LEGO Fortnite and just as tricky to obtain as Flexwood if not more so. Frostpine is located in the snowy mountain biome. While there are plenty of Frostpine trees in the area, making them easy to find, players will need the Epic Forest Axe to cut them down and harvest the wood. Make sure the crafting table is completely upgraded to unlock the recipe for it. Players will also need cold-resistant items and strong enough weapons to fight off the local hostile creatures.

Frostpine is used to craft the final tools and materials that are unlocked late in the game. Frostpine can be refined into Frostpine Rods to access even more later game recipes and crafting items.