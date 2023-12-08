How To Get Frostpine and Frostpine Rods In LEGO Fortnite

Frostpine is one of the late-game resources you’ll need to track down while playing LEGO Fortnite. You’ll need to track it down to finish many of your final crafting projects, and it will only appear in a specific region of your world.

You’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to go after Frostpine by having the correct tools and plenty of protection from the cold. On top of this, you’ll want to know how to create Frostpine Rods for several other crafting projects. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Frostpine and how to make Frostpine Rods in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Frostpines in the snowy mountains region of LEGO Fortnite. The only way you can harvest this material is you if you have an Epic Forest Axe, which means you need to upgrade your crafting bench to Epic.

Many of the resources for the Epic Forest Axe will appear in the lava caves, which you can find in the desert region of your LEGO Fortnite world, such as copper. I would recommend you have plenty of heat protection to protect your character while adventuring in this region to bring them back to your village. After you have enough to craft this tool, it’s time to take a trip to the snowy mountains, and to begin cutting the snowy trees in this region. You won’t have to explore too long before you find them.

These will be trees with bits of snow on them that you can find on the snowy mountains. You will want to ensure you have any type of cold protection while exploring this area, or you won’t be moving too quickly, and several enemies will be hunting you down in this part of your LEGO Fortnite world. After you’ve collected enough of the Frostpines, bring them back to your village, and you can begin refining them.

How to Craft Frostpine Rods in LEGO Fortnite

Similar to the many other refined resources in LEGO Fortnite, Frostpine can become Frostpine Rods. You can do this at your Lumber Mill, which does not require an upgrade. You can add any amount of Frostpines you want to use and begin turning them into Frostpine Rods, which will be a great way to enhance your tools and weapons. These should allow you to better survive the harsh snowy mountains, and explore the many caves in this region.