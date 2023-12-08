How to Get Flexwood & Craft Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite

Flexwood and Flexwood Rods are some of the more challenging resources that you’ll have to find while playing LEGO Fortnite. The place you have to go to find these resources can be difficult, but you also need to make sure to upgrade your tools.

Without upgraded tools, these resources will be out of your reach for quite a bit of time. There are plenty of locations where you can find the required items for your crafting bench upgrades, and the items you need to create the superior tools to obtain Flexwood. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Flexwood and Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way you get Flexwood is by destroying the cactus trees in the desert biome of LEGO Fortnite. Before you get this, make sure to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the Rare category, where you can craft Rare Forest Axes.

Related: Where To Find Loot Llamas In LEGO Fortnite

The only way to cut down these cactus trees is with a Rare Forest Axe. You’re going to need Knotwood Rods and Uncut Ambers to make this. Although you can use Rough Amber for other crafting recipes, the only way to make Uncut Amber is by using a Gem Cutter and feeding those to it to create these unique gems. After you have enough and craft the Rare Forest Axe, make your way to any desert biome in your LEGO Fortnite World, and begin cutting away at the cactus trees. You’ll be getting plenty of Flexwood in no time.

How to Make Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite

Like Knotwood Rods, Flexwood Rods are the same process. You will need to take any Flexwood that you find in your LEGO Fortnite world bring them back to your base, and place them inside the Lumber Mill. Here, you’ll be able to refine the wood into Flexwood Rods, and you can begin using it to enhance your crafting projects in your village.

You may need to make multiple trips to the desert region in LEGO Fortnite. I had to make several trips before everything was finished, and I had enough to help my advancement for my village. It does take a good amount of time, and the enemies in the desert are fairly dangerous. You’ll want to make sure you go in with a strong weapon like the longsword, and some healing items to help protect you. Plus, make sure to protect against the heat when you’re in this area.