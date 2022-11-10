While exploring the underground depths of the Ironwood with Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok, Atreus suggests dispatching the Wretch Nests in those catacombs. They’re preventing Angrboda from acquiring some of her favorite paint colors. You need to find four nests to clear out the entire area, and they can be difficult to locate underground. This guide covers all Wretch Nest locations in The Lost Sanctuary quest in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find all Wretch Nest locations in Idi’s Sinkhole in God of War Ragnarok

When you arrive in the sinkhole, you can quickly find the first Wretch Nest. It will be in front of you when you arrive in this area, and you can quickly take care of it to advance to the other nests and activates the quest to find the others.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After taking care of that Wretch Nest, go forward and to the left. You should be able to light a torch leading you to another pathway with Angrboda. Further down the path, a Wretch Nest will be on top of a wall, guarded by Wretches and Draugr.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re finished with the second nest, return to the starting area, and make your way onto the right pathway. There will be a ledge you can climb, with a handful of Dragur awaiting you. Continue through this pathway, and make a left up another series of ledges. Finally, you should find the third Wretch Nest on a higher level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Wretch Nest, return to where you jumped up to reach the last Wretch Nest, and instead of returning to the starting area, take the bridge. Follow the path, and go to the right. Angrboda will comment about how there is a nest nearby. When going down the track, stick to the right, and there will be a small hole where there will be a hole so you can use a Sonic Arrow to unblock the path. Behind the unblocked way will be the last Wretch Nest.