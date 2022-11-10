Ydalir Timber is one of the many resources you can find while exploring God of War Ragnarok. You’ll use it to improve Aterus’ bow and archery gear throughout the game. It’s a unique resource that you won’t be able to find everywhere, but being able to narrow down your search will ensure you can keep on top of your foes. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Ydalir Timber in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Ydalir Timber in God of War Ragnarok

Ydalir Timber is a hard resource to track down. You will first encounter it while playing as Atreus, and he’s making his way through the Ironwood. It will appear along his pathway for you to pick up from the ground, and there’s a good chance you will find it in the various coffins and chests he investigates in this region. It will also appear to reward finding some of the more common resources in these coffins.

Beyond the times you play as Atreus, you won’t encounter it much. In our experience, the Ydalir Timber normally appears while playing through sections like him. You will need to explore away from the primary sections, which means looting legendary chests or picking up rare resources on the ground like him. Atreus’ upgrades are not as important to the end of the game, so if you don’t collect enough to level up his equipment completely, it’s not going to be a huge deal towards the end of the game and when you complete the campaign.

We did not find any of it while playing as Kratos. If you believe you missed Ydalir Timber, we recommend reloading a save and returning to the times you get the play as Atreus during his chapters with Odin and the other Asgardians.