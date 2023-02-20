All Yakuza: Like a Dragon exam answers – Ounabara Vocational School cheat sheet

Yakuza: Like a Dragon takes the player on a thrilling journey through the underworld of Yokohama as the loveable Ichiban Kasuga, who will battle thugs, rescue cats and… take exams? Unlocked during Chapter 4, the Ounabara Vocational School allows you to test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and earn personality trait boost rewards for passing exams. There are a total of 21 tests our beloved protagonist Ichiban Kasuga can tackle, in subjects ranging from history and literature to music and sports. Below, we’ve detailed everything you’ll need to know to unlock and pass the Ounabara Vocational School exams.

How to find and unlock the Ounabara Vocational School in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Ounabara Vocational School is located at the corner of Breakwater Drive and Daikokuten St., north of Jinnai Station and West of Chinatown. Upon entering the school for the very first time, you’ll unlock Substory 10: Fast Times at Ounabara.

You’ll then meet the school’s self-declared most prestigious student, Ikari, who will give you a rundown of the exam processes. He also offers the Hyper Focus and The Divine Pencil techniques to help you cheat on an exam, but such techniques come at an exorbitant price and, if using the answers listed below, you definitely won’t need them. The exam process involves answering multiple-choice questions about a variety of subjects. Each exam features five questions randomly selected from a pool of ten. To pass, you’ll need to correctly answer three of the five questions. You’ll have 30 seconds to answer each question, which shouldn’t be an issue if you’re using this guide.

The exams are rather costly to take, with fees starting at 50,000 yen, so you’ll definitely want to pass them on your first try. Passing an exam rewards you with a certificate and a substantial amount of personality trait points. In this guide, we will explore the Ounabara Vocational Exams in more detail and offer all the correct answers you’ll need to ace these tests.

All Ounabara Vocational School exam questions and answers

Below you’ll find all possible questions and answers for each Ounabara Vocational School exam. When taking an exam, you are given a random assortment of five of these questions, and you will have to answer three correctly to pass, with the exception of the final exam which requires all questions to be answered correctly. This should be no trouble at all with the help of our comprehensive guide.

As some of the exam questions can get pretty lengthy, we’ve abbreviated many of them for easy readability to make sure you’ll be able to answer well within each question’s 30-second time limit.

Sports Tier 2 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Passion +30, Charisma +30

Question Answer A triathlon is… Which of the following events is not part of the triathlon? Cross Country Baseball is… Which of the following is not a type of breaking ball? Volley Basketball is… What is the maximum amount of points a player can score from one shot? 3 Golf is… What is the term for when a hole is reached 3 strokes below par? Albatross In bowling… What are the 10 objects that must be knocked down? Pins Marathon is… Which of the following is the event that became the origin of this distance? Battle of Marathon Skiing is… skiers typically use a pair of tools to keep themselves stable. What are these called? Poles Soccer is… What is this particular foul called? Handling What is the name of the racing technique in which a vehicle rounds a curve by skidding the tires, saving time as a result? Drifting What is the name of the track and field event in which athletes push a metal ball as far into the air as they can and compete for distance thrown? Shot Put

Sports Tier 1 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Passion +50, Charisma +50

Question Answer American football is… What is the maximum number of players in one team allowed on the field? 11 Players Boxing is a… Which of the following is the weight class for fighters who weigh even less? Bantamweight Darts is played… What is the dead center of the board called? Bull’s-eye Fencing is a… Which of the following allows “cutting” attacks? Sabre Figure skating is… What is the name of the technique where the skater launches into a jump from the back outside edge of one foot and lands on the back outside edge of the other foot? Lutz In badminton, players… Which of the following is the maximum speed that the shuttlecock can travel? 500 km/h

In baseball, what is the term for when one player in one game hits a single, double, triple, and a home run? Hitting for the Cycle One technique in skiing is to keep the front of the skis together while the rear are separated. What is this technique called? Snowplough Turn Surfing, climbing, bungee… What are these sports collectively called? Extreme sports Table tennis is… One method is called Shakehand. What is the other called? Penhold

Underworld Studies Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Confidence +100

Question Answer Akira Nishikiyama, the… Who was the family’s third patriarch? Tsuyoshi Kanda Andre Richardson was… What was the name of this organization? Black Monday Jin Goda was… He was also a former chairman of the Omi Alliance, but of which generation? Fifth Kazuo Shibata was… What was the name of this clan? Hatsushiba Clan Many other yakuza… Which of the following is not one of them? The Taihei Association The Omi Alliance… Which of the following was not a part of the Omi Alliance in the 2010s? The Sasai Family The Omi Alliance… Who was its patriarch? Toranosuke Sengoku The Tojo Clan… Which of the following is not a subsidiary of the Tojo Clan? The Tamashiro Family The Tojo Clan… Who was the third chairman? Masaru Sera Though the Tojo… What is the name of this individual? Goro Majima

Isezaki Ijincho Proficiency Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Intellect +100

Question Answer Chinatown has many… What is the name of the gateway that faces Pier St. and sits closest to the ocean? Taiyo Gate Of the parks in Yokohama Chinatown, which of the following is located along the coast and has an open space with a large fountain? Hamakita Park One area of… Which of the following bars can be found in this district? Bar Rodriguez What is the name of the racing activity in Hamakita Park that’s quickly become all the rage for both young and old? Dragon Kart What is the name of the river that flows through Isezaki Ijincho? Sakura River What is the name of the street that runs in front of Ounabara Vocational School? Daikokuten St. What is the name of the theater located on N Isezaki Road that shows classic vintage films? Seagull Cinema Which of the following arcade games is currently set up and running in Club SEGA Yokohama located in Chinatown? Space Harrier Which of the following is the name of the subway station located at the heart of Isezaki Ijinchoi? Jinnai Station Which of the following is the name of the very popular fast food chain located on Hyakkei Street? Wette Kitchen

Animal Science Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Kindness +100

Question Answer Spiders are commonly… Which of the following spiders does not spin a web to catch its prey? Jumping spider Which of the following birds cannot fly? Ostrich Which of the following extinct animals were considered penguins? Great auk Which of the following is an herbivore? Beaver Which of the following is considered a fish? Great white shark Which of the following is considered an amphibian? Salamander Which of the following is considered an insect? Ladybug Which of the following is not an ape? Japanese macaque Which of the following is not considered a shark? Sturgeon Which of the following reptiles has the longest body length? Saltwater crocodile

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Passion +30, Style +30

Question Answer In SEGA’s Sakura Wars, which division is the young Sakura Shinguji affiliated with? Flower Jet Set Radio… In addition to inline skating, what else did this game’s characters do around the city? Graffiti SEGA has released… Which of the following is not one of those consoles? SEGA Pluto SEGA has sold … From the following listed, which is their second oldest console? Genesis SEGA has sold… Which of the following colors was not released in Japan? Black Sonic the Hedgehog… This beloved and iconic character made his first appearance on which of these consoles? Genesis The Sakura Wars… Who was the protagonist of the first four games in the series? Ichiro Ogami Which of the following is SEGA’s popular fighting game series? Virtua Fighter Which of the following SEGA releases is the shooter game known for its pastel-colored world where players control a sentient spaceship and fight against enemy invasion? Fantasy Zone Which of the following SEGA releases sees a group of heroes on their quest to take down Death Adder? Golden Axe

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Passion +50, Style +50

Question Answer Feel the Magic… What is the name of the sketchy performance group the protagonist joins in order to impress his love interest? Rub Rabbits Many titles in… Which of the following is not a subtitle used in the first five numbered titles? Goodbye Homeland Panzer Dragoon II… What is the name of the dragon who partners up with the protagonist Jean-Luc Lundi? Lagi SEGA has released… Which of the following is not a device attachment released for the Genesis/Mega Drive? SEGA Keyboard SEGA has released… Which of the following is one of their products? TeraDrive Sonic the Hedgehog is an action game released by SEGA. How old is Sonic? 15 Space Channel 5… Which of the following is said by Ulala and her team after they strike a pose during a dance battle? Chu! The Mega Drive… Which of the following buttons is not a part of its controller? Select The Valkyria Chronicles… In the first title of the series, which country are the protagonists from? Principality of Gallia Virtua Fighter is… What is the name of the main protagonist? Akira

Mathematics Tier 2 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Intellect +60

Question Answer A pentagon is composed of 5 sides of equal lengths and therefore has 5 equal interior angles. At what angle are these corners? 108 degrees Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 120×2. 240 Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 121÷11. 11 Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 200÷25. 8 Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 6+16. 22 Choose the correct solution to the following problem: 72-3-17. 52 Choose the correct solution to the problem: 14+37. 51 If two of the interior angles of a triangle are at 40 degrees and 50 degrees. At what angle is the remaining interior angle? 90 degrees If two of the interior angles of a triangle are at 65 degrees and 35 degrees. At what angle is the remaining interior angle? 80 degrees What is the name of the quadrilateral that is made up of two opposing angles of equal measure, one of which are at 90 degrees? Parallelogram

Mathematics Tier 1 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Intellect +100

Please note that this section features an assortment of identically styled but different questions, so we recommend just checking the answer column for a matching included multiple-choice option.

Question Answer Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 3, 6, x, 15, 21, 28, 36. 10 Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 4, 9, 16, x, 36, 49. 25 Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 6, x, 496, 8128, 3350336. 28 Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, x, 29, 31, 37. 23 Solve for x in the following numerical sequence: 1, 2, 4, 7, x, 16, 22. 11 Which of the following calculations is different from the rest? 2÷1 Which of the following calculations is different from the rest? 108÷12 Which of the following calculations is different from the rest? 125÷5 Which of the following calculations is different from the rest? 1x3x5x7 Which of the following calculations is different from the rest? 125÷5

Fashionista Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Style +100

Question Answer Fill in the blank. A high-end fashion store in France would be said to specialize in haute _____. Couture From the following names of clothing patterns, which one makes use of the diamond shape? Argyle What is the name of the outerwear made from a single piece of cloth worn by men in ancient Greece? Toga What is the origin of “polo” in polo shirts? Polo, the sport Which of the following articles of clothing is native to Scotland? Kilt Which of the following articles of clothing is native to Vietnam? Áo dài Which of the following characteristics is not true of silk thread? It’s a plant-based fiber Which of the following fibers are neither animal-based nor plant-based but artificially created? Nylon Which of the following hats takes its name from when it was worn during hunts? Flat cap Which of the following materials has a similar feel to acrylic fiber? Wool

Music Proficiency Tier 2 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Kindness +30, Style +30

Similar to Mathematics Tier 1 Exam, this exam also features a selection of similarly styled questions, but for each one, a different excerpt of music will play. Again, we recommend just checking the answer column for a matching included multiple-choice option.

Question Answer [ ♪ Excerpt plays. ♪ ] What is the title of this piece? Fur Elise [ ♪ Excerpt plays. ♪ ] What is the title of this piece? Pomp and Circumstance [ ♪ Excerpt plays. ♪ ] What is the title of this piece? Spring Johann Sebastian ____ was a musician who composed many pieces during the Baroque period? Bach What is the name of the tool used to adjust rhythm to a certain tempo? Metronome Which musician composed famous pieces such as Moonlight Sonata, Ode to Joy, and 5th Symphony? Beethoven Which of the following are considered to be some of the best violins in the world? Stradivarius Which of the following is a percussion instrument? Xylophone Which of the following is Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s well-known ballet piece? Swan Lake Which of the following pieces was composed by Frederic Chopin? Minute Waltz

Music Proficiency Tier 1 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Kindness +50, Style +50

This exam also features the musical excerpt questions like the previous one, just with different choices. Again, we recommend just checking the answer column for a matching included multiple-choice option.

Question Answer [ ♪ Excerpt plays. ♪ ] What is the title of this piece? 2nd Movement (Largo) [ ♪ Excerpt plays. ♪ ] What is the title of this piece? A Midsummer Night’s Dream [ ♪ Excerpt plays. ♪ ] What is the title of this piece? Csikós Post Composers and arrangers… Which of the following means to gradually slow down the tempo? Ritardando Composers and arrangers… Which of the following means to play very, very loudly? Fortississimo Pablo de Sarasate was… Which country was he born in? Spain What is the term for when two people play simultaneously on one piano? Duet Which famous musician is known for compositions such as The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro, and Don Giovanni? Mozart Which of the following is a symphony composed by Jean Sibelius? Finlandia Which of the following is an opera composed by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi? Macbeth

Pharmacology Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Intellect +100

Question Answer There are 3 common methods for taking medication. One is orally, as with oral medicine, another is topically, as with ointments. What is the third method? Injection There are several… Which of the following requires both a doctor’s consultation and permission to obtain? Prescription medication Various medicines are…What is the collective name for medicine with the same properties as the original that is released after the latter’s patent expires? Generic drugs What is the chemical compound found in antiseptics? Ethanol Which of the following components is effective in relieving pain from headaches and inflammation? Acetylsalicylic acid Which of the following is an oral medicine? Powdered medicine Which of the following is considered a topical medication? Lozenge Which of the following is used to ease physical pain? Morphine Which of the following purified components is effective in retaining the moisture in one’s skin? White Petroleum Which of these chemical compounds is found in ointment used to treat eczema? Steroid

Nutritionist Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Kindness +50, Charisma +50

Question Though most people… Which of the following is such an animal? Reindeer What is the common name for a cold soup that uses a purée of mashed potatoes, cream, and bouillon? Vichyssoise Which of the following dishes uses fish in its recipe? Acqua pazza Which of the following is a Spanish dish? Tapas Which of the following is a Turkish dish? Kebab Which of the following is the component found in spicy foods such as chili peppers that can also promote one’s appetite or burn off fat? Capsaicin Which of the following is the name of the unsaturated fatty acid found in blueback fish? Docosahexaenoic acid Which of the following nutrients is not found in tomatoes? Vitamin D Which of the following pasta dishes is made with just three ingredients of boiled pasta, black pepper, and cheese? Cacio e pepe While dietary fibers… Which of the following is the distinctive water-soluble dietary fiber? Pectin

Hazardous Materials Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Confidence +100

Question Answer A dust explosion… Which of the following is always present during a dust explosion? Oxygen In Japan, hazardous… In which of the following categories would one find alcohol and gasoline? Liquid In Japan, storing… Which of the following tasks would require having such an individual supervising the process? Managing a gasoline station In Japan, up to how many categories of hazardous materials is a professional handler permitted to handle? 6 In Japan, which of the following laws pertains to hazardous materials and hazardous materials handlers? Fire protection Of the various… Category IV materials are generally what? Flammable liquids There are many… Which of the following is something that can be done to mitigate such an occurrence? Increase humidity What is the name of the transition in which a solid changes to a gas? Sublimation When storing materials… Which of the following is the most logical reason for this? To mitigate damage and harm in unexpected situations Which of the following is considered a heavy metal? Zinc

Flag Master Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Charisma +100

Question Answer Which of the following countries has 4 colors in its flag? Malaysia Which of the following countries has a dragon on its flag? Bhutan Which of the following countries has a leaf on its flag? Canada Which of the following countries has a moon on its flag? Singapore Which of the following countries has a sun and stars on its flag? The Philippines Which of the following countries has blue in its flag? Estonia Which of the following countries has green in its flag? Cameroon Which of the following countries has only red and white in its flag? Austria Which of the following countries has only red, white, and blue in its flag? Russia Which of the following countries has yellow in its flag? Spain

World History Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Intellect +100

Question Answer China’s Wei and… Which of the following is the dynasty that ultimately unified the nation? Sui Feudal lord Oda… Who was the vassal responsible for his death and caused the Honno-Ji Incident? Akechi Mitsuhide The mother of Marie Antoinette, France’s last queen, was the grand duchess of Austria as well as queen of Hungary and Bohemia. What was her name? Maria Theresa What were the words of Roman politician Gaius Julius Caesar as he crossed the Rubicon in 49 BCE? The die is cast. Which of the following is another name for the 19th century American Civil War that was fought to end or continue slavery? War Between the States Which of the following is the ancient civilization that is said to have flourished thanks to the Tigris-Euphrates river of western Asia? Mesopotamia Which of the following is the location where French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte spent his final moments after losing the Battle of Waterloo in the 18th century? St. Helena Island Which of the following is the title of the monarchs who were said to rule the nation with divine right and justice in ancient Egypt? Pharaoh Who was the Carthaginian general who led an invasion into Roman Italy in the third century BCE? Hannibal Barca Who was the last known emperor of Russia? Nikolai II



Trivia King Tier 2 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Kindness +20, Charisma +20, Intellect +20

Question Answer How many cards are in a deck of playing cards after taking out the jokers and any spare cards? 52 In the modern… What is the name of the observatory in England which acts as the base for the GMT time zone and adjusts UTC? Greenwich Observatory Karaoke is a… What is the origin of the term karaoke? An empty orchestra with no performers Our solar system… Which of the following is the planet that is closest to the sun? Mercury What is the common name for when a hand in poker contains five cards of the same suit? Flush What is the name given to the top dancer of a classic ballet group? Principal What is the name of the layer between the Earth’s core and its surface crust? Mantle Which of the following games became a big hit in 1970s Japan and involves techniques like the Backhand Slip Grip Special, Everest, Moon Landing, and the Lighthouse Somersault? Kendama Which of the following is the field of study that focuses on the principles of electrons, atoms, molecules, and other micro particles, most notably when it comes to space research? Quantum physics Who was the Norwegian artist who painted the famous The Scream in 1893? Edvard Munch

Trivia King Tier 1 Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Kindness +40, Charisma +40, Intellect +40

Question Answer Chess is played… How many squares make up a chess board? 64 Mt. Everest, also… Which island has the tallest mountain when measured from the seabed? Hawaii One unit of… In Japan, how many centimeters is one shaku comprised of? 30.303cm The Earth’s surface… Which one of these four plates does the Japanese archipelago rest on? Eurasian Plate The Grimm brothers… Which of the following is not a part of this collection? The Little Mermaid The Kuroshio current… What is the name of the southward current that collides with the Kuroshio current and thenceforth flows to North America? Oyashio There are six types of chess pieces… Which of these can turn into any of the other pieces, save for the king? Pawn What is the height of the Royal Gorge Bridge, one of America’s most popular bungee jumping spots? 321 meters What was the basis for measuring one pound? The weight of flour consumed by one person per day Who was the ancient Greek philosopher who was a disciple to Socrates and also posited the Theory of Forms? Plato

Trivia King Special Tier Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Kindness +50, Charisma +50, Intellect +50

Question Answer In Japan, coins… Coins are manufactured by the Mint Bureau, but which of the following manufactures bills? The National Printing Bureau In Japan, there… According to this law, up to how many one yen coins can be used in one transaction? 20 In The Tale… Which of the following is not a gift brought by the princes to ask for her hand in marriage? A phoenix feather Mt. Everest, also… What is the second tallest? K2 What is the alternative name for the second-magnitude star commonly referred to in the 21st century as the North Star? Polaris What is the name of the ancient Indian board game that is said to be the origin of modern shogi or chess? Chaturanga What is the name of the first-magnitude star that is part of the Lyra constellation and is also known as the Weaver Girl during Japan’s Star Festival and China’s Qixi Festival? Vega What is the name of what is considered the oldest board game in the world, still played today by various rule sets such as the Kalah or Oware? Mancala What two parts compose the Ounabara Vocational School crest? The ocean and a pen Which of the following is a certificate that can be obtained at Ounabara Vocational School? Music Proficiency Tier 2

Ounabara Proficiency Exam answers in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Personality Growth if Passed: Kindness +100, Charisma +100, Intellect +100

The Ounabara Proficiency Exam is the final test of Kasuga’s knowledge, available only after passing all 20 of the previous exams. This exam offers a selection of five different questions randomly selected from the question pool of all previous exams. Unlike the previous exams, however, in order to pass this exam, you must answer all questions correctly. Acing this exam offers significant Personality Trait bonuses and will also unlock Ikari as a recruitable staff member in the Management minigame.

Once you’ve graduated from Ounabara Vocational School and earned that prestigious final certificate, you might want to challenge some of the many other minigames featured in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. After all that school work, we recommend taking out frustration on rival racers in Dragon Kart or, if you desire even more mental challenge, taking on the management of your own confectionary empire. Pro tip on the latter: invest in the chicken. Trust us.