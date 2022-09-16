Apex Legends Beast of Prey collection event patch notes – Weapon spawns, Legend tweaks, and more
You better ‘prey’ you can keep up.
The next Apex Legends collection event is here. Beast of Prey has an alien theme, and it brings a whole host of new content, as well as those all-important gameplay and balance changes.
That alien theme means there are exciting new extraterrestrial skins for the game’s heroes. The Apex Legends blog has a few screenshots along with the patch notes, but we have the full list of skins. Collect all 24 of the new cosmetics, and you’ll unlock the new Loba Heirloom too. Those are all featured in the updated store tab of course.
Beast of Prey also introduces the limited-time mode Gun Run, which pits four squads against each other with leapfrogging weapons. In other words, defeating the opponent means you are given a weapon that’s one tier higher than whatever they were using, capping off with Apex Legends’ new Throwing Knife; get a kill with that to win the match. See the rest of the Beast of Prey patch notes below: there’s a good amount of weapon spawn changes and an important handling change for Rampart’s ultimate.
Apex Legends Beast of Prey Patch Notes
Weapons
- Crafting Rotation – RE-45 and Devotion back to floor
- P2020 and Havoc added to crafter
- Spawn Rates Reduced – laser and barrel spawn rates
- Increased optic sights spawn rates
- Reduced low tier light weapon spawn rates
- Increased heavy weapon spawn rates
- Explosive Holds – Reduced Shotgun Bolt spawn rate
- Increased optic spawn rate
- Bocek Bow Reduce – ammo capacity from 80 to 60
Arenas
- Increased cost for Hammerpoint Rounds for Mozambique
- White: 100 -> 150
- Blue: 200 -> 250
- Purple: 500 -> 700
Rampart
- Sheila now inherits sensitivity settings for the most similar optic sens level
- 2x – Mobile Sheila zoom
- 3x – Mounted Sheila zoom
Bug Fixes and Quality of Life
- Fixed bug that sometimes causes tactical cooldown to not appear.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the player to often come out of replicator crouched.
- [Vantage] – Fixed a bug with Vantage’s “Whittle Break” emote where it would lay flat on the ground instead of sitting upright.
- Fixed a bug where the display showing Bocek Compound Bow arrow ammo was inconsistent.
- [Vantage] – Fixed bug where using Vantage’s tactical inside Wraith’s Portal could cause the player to stay in flight and the tactical goes on cooldown.
- Out of Bounds timer will now start once the player has touched the ground when landing out of bounds.
- Increased scroll speed in menus.
- Fixed a bug where Shield Cells would display the incorrect amount of healing available while taking damage.
- [Newcastle] – Fixed bug where Ultimate continues flight even after Newcastle has been downed.
- [Control Mode] – Fixed bug where if a player exits the game while the map is loading they are unable to choose a spawn location after reopening the game.
- [Control] – Fixed bug where players could not capture Control points while phased.
- [Storm Point map] – Removed ability to tap-strafe on Gravity Cannons.