Apex Legends Beast of Prey collection event patch notes – Weapon spawns, Legend tweaks, and more

The next Apex Legends collection event is here. Beast of Prey has an alien theme, and it brings a whole host of new content, as well as those all-important gameplay and balance changes.

That alien theme means there are exciting new extraterrestrial skins for the game’s heroes. The Apex Legends blog has a few screenshots along with the patch notes, but we have the full list of skins. Collect all 24 of the new cosmetics, and you’ll unlock the new Loba Heirloom too. Those are all featured in the updated store tab of course.

Beast of Prey also introduces the limited-time mode Gun Run, which pits four squads against each other with leapfrogging weapons. In other words, defeating the opponent means you are given a weapon that’s one tier higher than whatever they were using, capping off with Apex Legends’ new Throwing Knife; get a kill with that to win the match. See the rest of the Beast of Prey patch notes below: there’s a good amount of weapon spawn changes and an important handling change for Rampart’s ultimate.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Beast of Prey Patch Notes

Weapons

Crafting Rotation – RE-45 and Devotion back to floor

P2020 and Havoc added to crafter

Spawn Rates Reduced – laser and barrel spawn rates

Increased optic sights spawn rates

Reduced low tier light weapon spawn rates

Increased heavy weapon spawn rates

Explosive Holds – Reduced Shotgun Bolt spawn rate

Increased optic spawn rate

Bocek Bow Reduce – ammo capacity from 80 to 60

Arenas

Increased cost for Hammerpoint Rounds for Mozambique White: 100 -> 150 Blue: 200 -> 250 Purple: 500 -> 700



Rampart

Sheila now inherits sensitivity settings for the most similar optic sens level 2x – Mobile Sheila zoom 3x – Mounted Sheila zoom



Bug Fixes and Quality of Life