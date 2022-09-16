How to get the Loba Heirloom in Apex Legends

Although a whooping 14 Heirlooms have previously come to Apex Legends, fan-favorite Loba has finally earned one of her own. This melee tool comes in the form of an antique folding fan, but don’t let its appearance fool you. It is a Mythic-rarity item that can be extraordinarily difficult to own if you miss out on its dedicated collection event. Here’s how to get Loba’s Heirloom in Apex Legends.

Where to buy the Loba Heirloom in Apex Legends

Loba’s Heirloom, the Garra de Alanza, will debut alongside the Beast of Prey Collection Event on September 20 and can only be obtained once all 24 of its event items are unlocked. You can earn each of these items through either opening up Apex Packs, crafting, or purchasing them with Apex Coins.

However, once the event ends on October 4, the Heirloom will then only be unlockable by finding Heirloom Shards in opening Apex Packs and spending the shards in the Mythic Store. These shards are the known to be the toughest currency to own in the entire battle royale. As they are typically picked up after opening a whooping 500 Apex Packs, you will certainly want to get the Heirloom from the Collection Event, instead.

Related: How much have I spent on Apex Legends? How to check Apex Legends purchase history

This is an especially excellent method when considering the collection features a barrage of skins inspired by the Alien film series. These items include a Predator-themed skin for Lifeline, as well as six other Legendary Legend outfits that also have matching weapon skins — not bad for the first event of Season 14: Hunted. Beast of Prey also introduces Gun Run, a new limited-time game mode that’s reveal footage has detailed four squads obtaining new weapons with each elimination they achieve.