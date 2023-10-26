Apex Legends Cross-Platform Progression Explained

Since it was first released, fans have been clamoring for cross-platform progression in Apex Legends. After 19 Seasons, developer Respawn Entertainment finally made it a reality.

Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite adds the highly-anticipated cross-platform progression feature into the game, allowing players to jump into the game with every cosmetic and Legend they’ve unlocked regardless of what they’re playing on. We’ve been waiting for this feature for so long, but setting it up properly is essential to make the most of it.

How Cross-Platform Progression Works in Apex Legends

Image via EA

Starting with Apex Legends Season 19, every player’s account in the game with the most progression will become their primary account. Players must sign in with their EA ID and link up Apex Legends to that ID on every console they play. After that, players will always add progress to that primary account whenever they play the game.

Do You Lose Cosmetics and Items From Other Accounts When You Merge Accounts in Apex Legends

No, players won’t lose anything when their Apex Legends accounts are merged with Season 19 Ignite. Instead, the primary account will absorb all the items, badges, and cosmetics that have been earned across each account, meaning players can access everything they’ve ever earned and lose nothing.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Cross-Platform Progression will go live in Apex Legends on October 31, 2023. This is the same as the release date for Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite because the feature is a huge part of that Season. To be honest, we’re unsure if players are more excited about the new Season or this one feature. They were certainly excited about Conduit’s reveal being Titanfall 3, so we’re tempted to say it’s the latter they’re most eager for.

What Platforms Can You Play Apex Legends on

Image via Apex Legends’ YouTube channel

Apex Legends is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Every single one of these platforms supports cross-platform progression, so players can sign into their account on each of them and earn progression for their account every time they play. Of course, the game already has crossplay between all of these platforms.

For us, this looks like playing on Xbox Series X when we’re working. Then, we’ll hop onto the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch to play once we’re done for the day and need to relax. The Switch is a really versatile console that we take everywhere, so that will help us progress our account and avoid missing out on anything while we’re traveling.