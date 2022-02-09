Apex Legends version 1.88 patch notes – All changes in Update 1.88

Aside from Mad Maggie and the Control mode, Apex Legends: Defiance Season 12’s 1.88 update has configured several pre-existing elements that will affect the battle royale for the long haul. Unlike smaller hot fixes, the patch focuses on everything from legend abilities, weapon damage balancing, and even removes some of Season 11’s biggest bugs.

Most notably, expect Crypto’s powers to have changed drastically. For instance, his Neurolink ability will now have a 240 degree detection radius; meanwhile, the legend’s Surveillance Drone has been nerfed to only have 50 health. In terms of weapons, the Flatline, Triple Take, and Rampage have all decreased slightly in their damage, but the Volt has been granted a minor buff in damage and magazine size.

The patch also squashes some of the most peculiar bugs, as of late. One strange error that is now removed is the message that notified players who were unable to join a match “to come back in a decade.” The 1.88 update has also added back the ability to shoot through barbwire fences in select locations.

Here is the full list of changes noted by developer Respawn Entertainment.

PATCH NOTES

LEGENDS BALANCE

Crypto

Drone View HUD and other Quality of Life updates:

Added gamestate (e.g. Ring information, round timers), minimap, killfeed, team status, and ping information to the Drone’s HUD.

Repurposed the Drone HUD’s old Crypto health/shield presentation into displaying the health of the Drone itself.

Survey Beacon markers are now displayed in-world while piloting the Drone (same as when controlling Crypto himself).

Neurolink changes:

Increased the Neurolink detection FOV from 160 -> 240 degrees.

Neurolink detection is now disabled while the Drone is being recalled.

Surveillance Drone changes:

The deployment of the Drone has received a rework: Pressing the Tactical button causes Crypto to send the Drone flying in a straight line in the direction of Crypto’s view for a few seconds. If thrown to a wall (or other geo), the Drone will hit the wall and re-orient itself so that it’s facing away from the wall. Crypto no longer immediately accesses Drone View after deploying his Drone in this way. Pressing and holding the [Tactical] button will launch the Drone forward in the same way, but then Crypto will immediately access Drone View.

Reduced Drone health from 60 -> 50.

The HUD marker for the Drone has been tweaked to increase visibility.

The HUD marker for the Drone is now always displayed on-screen while the Drone is deployed (instead of only when the Drone was off-screen.

Dev Note

Crypto has been off the grid in terms of pick rate. The goal of these changes was to make his kit more accessible and engaging. With a new deployment option, we lowered drone health to prevent reckless drone deploy. Crypto is still a methodical, calculating legend, and manually piloting Hack should still be the primary way to access macro-level recon. The drone view HUD updates should help here as well. Crypto’s never been weak per se; we’re cognizant of his strengths at high-level play and will be keeping an eye on his usage and performance.

Caustic

Nox Gas Traps are now destroyable after detonation

150hp

Detonated traps will expire at 11s (instead of 12.5s)

Gas effects linger for two seconds after barrel destruction or expiration (gas particles still linger a bit longer as they dissipate)

WEAPONS AND EQUIPMENT BALANCE

Supply Drop Rotation

The Alternator SMG returns to the ground loot this season and taking its place is the powerful mid-range energy Volt SMG.

Alternator SMG

Removed disruptor rounds hop-up

Volt SMG

Damage increased from 15 to 17

Max mag size increased from 28 to 30

Hop Ups

Kinetic Feeder – Triple Take & Peacekeeper

Sliding with the Triple Take or Peacekeeper significantly speeds up choke time and automatically reloads rounds.

Hammerpoint Rounds – P2020, Mozambique & RE-45

P2020 +50% unshielded damage

Mozambique +35% unshielded damage

RE-45 +35% unshielded damage



Shatter Caps – 30-30 Repeater & Bocek Bow

Passively affects hip-fire for both weapons ADS remains precision shot

No longer able to toggle on/off

30-30 pellet damage reduced from 8 to 7

Bow pellet damage reduced 12 to 11

Triple Take

Removing projectile growth from bullets

Damage reduced from 23 to 21 per bullet

Dev Note

The Triple Take’s return to floor loot has been really positive, but it’s proving to be a bit ahead of the pack with its ranged performance. We’re eliminating the bullet growth it retained from its days as a sniper to pull it in line with other Marksman rifles.

VK-47 Flatline

Damage reduced from 19 to 18 per bullet

Rampage LMG (Hotfix)

Rampage damage reduced from 28 to 26

Reduced number of shots during the Revved state from ~40 to ~34

Dev Note

On January 13, 2022 we implemented a hotfix to the Rampage and Sentinel infinite charge bug. We took that opportunity to get out a Rampage nerf early. Noting these changes here for anyone who missed our earlier messaging.

Fully Kitted Rotation

Added: RE-45, Triple Take, Peacekeeper, Prowler, Havoc

Removed: Mastiff, 30-30 Repeater, R-301, CAR, Longbow

Weapons in Crafting

VK-47 Flatline and Longbow DMR are now craftable for 30 mats at any crafting station.

Weapons in crafting can not be found on the ground.

Crafted weapons come with no attachments and two boxes of ammo

Dev Note

As we continue to introduce new weapons and loot into the game we must consider the impact it has on loot saturation and the ability to find specific pieces for loadouts. With this change we are able to keep weapons available but give our floor loot some breathing room.

Crafting

Medkit price lowered from 20 to 15

Kinetic Feeder added to crafting rotation

BUG FIXES AND QUALITY OF LIFE