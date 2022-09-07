Are Totem Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has revealed tasty new details for players who are hungry for the impending release of the franchise’s 9th generation. As well as a few new creatures to catch and train, there are returning features that fans might be eager to get their hands on. Many players have been wondering if Totem Pokémon would be making a reappearance in Scarlet and Violet. While there are still lots of details we’re still waiting on, here is everything we know about the return of Totem Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Totem Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet – everything we know so far

The simple answer is yes, Totem Pokémon will be returning, but under a new name. These variations were first introduced back in Sun and Moon and were larger, more powerful versions of other creatures. In addition to revealing new Pokémon such as the crab-like Klawf, the Seek Your Treasure trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet revealed that Totem Pokémon would be returning but under the regional name of Titan Pokémon.

The Titan version of Klawf in the trailer certainly looks like it will be able to cause some trouble for players as they make their way through the Paldea region. The one shown here looks to be part of a quest to help an upperclassman named Arven look for cooking ingredients, but even he seems surprised to see a Klawf that big.

The Seek Your Treasure trailer also seems to have revealed the new rival team that trainers will be contending with this generation. Team Star looks to be just as flashy as their name implies, with their leader riding out on a hot rod with a Pokémon for an engine. The trailer also reveals information about the new Victory Road and the gym leaders waiting within.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will indeed see the return of Totem Pokémon, though this time around their called Titans, when it releases on November 18.