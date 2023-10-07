Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Get the Winter Palace Gear Chest – Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Baghdad is filled with secrets to discover and mysteries to be solved. One of the activities that combine these best is Gear Chests, often locked away in hard-to-reach locations across the map.

The Winter Palace Gear Chest is one of the most deceiving in the game. Initially, it looks like Basim will need some additional equipment locked behind story progression to access it, but that’s just not the case.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

How to Get the Winter Palace Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Winter Palace Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players must climb onto the various ropes around the area and work their way to the tree next to the building holding the chest. Then, they’ll be able to use a throwing knife to unlock the entrance.

It looks like players need to climb one of the trees further away from the building. However, the start of the climbing sequence that gets Basim to the right vantage point actually begins by climbing the crane next to the building.

Once up the crane, Basim can launch into a tree to his left. From there, the path or ropes and objects to climb on is obvious. Players can follow this until they reach a tree with a branch that reaches out fairly close to the building with the Gear Chest inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the branch, players can use a throwing knife to drop some rocks inside onto an explosive pot and blow the door open. This will allow Basim to enter the building and claim the Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic from the Gear Chest.

What Do You Do With The Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic is effectively a plan to upgrade The Hidden One Dagger. Players need to bring it to a Blacksmith to upgrade the weapon, though they’ll need the resources to pay for the upgrade. A great way to acquire those naturally is by looting every chest around Baghdad.

Where to Find the Winter Palace Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Winter Palace Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is located in Anbar, just north of the Winter Palace. This is the same location that players will enter as Basim at the start of the game when trying to steal something for The Hidden Ones.

We found the Gear Chest by flying Basim’s eagle, Enkidu, around Anbar until we saw it highlighted near the Winter Palace. We had also unlocked a skill that allows Enkidu to highlight certain objects from the sky at this point, so players may not see it if they haven’t grabbed that skill as we did.