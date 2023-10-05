Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Get the Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest – Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic

There are loads of Gear Chests for players to find and loot in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, some being a bit harder to locate than others. They contain some of the best items in the game and allow players to upgrade Basim in meaningful ways that will impact his abilities later on.

However, tracking these down can be tricky because they’re not always broadcast. In fact, many are hidden away, so players can’t locate them unless they spend a good chunk of time exploring. A great example of this is the Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest.

How to Find the Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is located in the northern part of the Wilderness region. We’ve included a map reference above for where players can find it in Baghdad. It’s right next to the Viewpoint in the eastern region of the Wilderness.

To find the entrance to the cave where this Gear Chest is located, players need to have around to the back or northern side of Dur-Kurigalzu. There’s a pit in the ground that players can perform a Leap of Faith into that leads them to the cave’s entrance. The Gear Chest is inside this cave, guarded by enemies.

How to Get the Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To get the Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players first need to find Dur-Kurigalzu in the northern part of the Wilderness region and drop into the cave behind it. Once inside, players will see that there’s a small group of enemies throughout the cave system.

The easiest way to deal with the enemies at the cave opening is to assassinate them from corner cover. This allows players to hide and take enemies out one by one without being swarmed by all of them. There’s an added benefit here because the enemies that might notice Basim will just walk out to their deaths.

Inside the cave, players will find a big wall blocking their progress. The goal is to blow it up, but there’s no obvious explosive nearby. To find the explosives, players need to head back into the cave and move a large boulder to get to the red pot behind it. Then, players can launch this at the big wall to destroy it.

The deepest point in the cave is a large room with the Gear Chest inside. There are enemies dotted around the room, with one armored foe down below. The best approach for this area is to assassinate the enemy on the upper walkway, then use the throwing knife to drop the rocks onto the two other enemies below.

This should draw out the armored enemy so players can assassinate him. That should leave one more enemy to kill either via assassination or a throwing knife. If players have the Knife Recovery Skill, they should have at least one throwing knife left that they’ve picked up along the way.

With all the enemies defeated, players can now open the Gear Chest and claim the Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic. Players can bring this to a Tailor or Blacksmith to upgrade Basim’s gear.

To leave this cave, players can find a secret path behind the waterfall. There’s a lootable chest there, which will count towards collecting all of them for the Wilderness region. Players will emerge in the desert again when they leave this cave and can continue to explore the Wilderness region with Basim in search of anything they can find.