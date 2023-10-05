Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve Find What I Stole Engima

Whoever wrote Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Find What I Stole enigma was clearly in trouble with the guards. Just before their final demise, they drafted a quick note and left it here for you. Whatever they managed to steal, which should be pretty darn good if they got killed for it, is stashed away in this cryptic location. Colorful fabrics in the Soap Boilers area, though, isn’t a very specific description. Here’s how to solve this enigma and grab the reward.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Find What I Stole Enigma Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this enigma, head south of Qutrabbul Gate and hug the riverside. The yellow enigma icon should appear soon, narrowing down the Find What I Stole enigma’s location. The collectible is actually hidden away behind some palm trees, under some bricks in a colorful tent.

By opening your bag in the inventory, you’ll find this enigma in the bottom right corner of the screen. Select the Find What I Stole enigma to read the note and get some clues about its overall location.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Find What I Stole Enigma Solution

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the reward detailed in Find What I Stole’s note, head to the south of Soap Boiler’s District. The specific location is right on the end of the west bridge across the river.

Once there, look for a pretty brown and blue gazebo in the middle of the street. You really can’t miss it; it’s surrounded by a bunch of fruits and veggies. Inside the gazebo, there are some colorful rugs piled up, and on top of them lies your reward for solving the Find What I Stole enigma.

This collectible rewards you with a cute dye for the Zanj Uprising Outfit, which gives Basim a darker look. You won’t be able to equip it unless you’ve got the base outfit from the Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle.