Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve The Gift Enigma

Riddles come in all shapes and sizes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Sometimes, it’s a children’s drawing with a vague depiction of a Baghdad location, and sometimes it’s some convoluted poetry with encoded hints. The Gift enigma, however, comes with a heartbreaking breakup letter from one partner to another. Broken promises led the enigma’s writer to “cast their gift into the river.” From this letter, it seems like their ex-partner is rarely around. That means there’s a solid opportunity for us to snatch that gift instead.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: The Gift Enigma Location

The Gift enigma can be found southwest of Abbasiyah. The specific location is atop a blooming roof on the northwest island of Haylanah. You’re in the right place when you spot a roof decorated with burgundy cushions and teal drapes. Approach the tiny table next to the cushions to grab The Gift Enigma and read the most excruciating breakup letter ever.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: The Gift Enigma Solution

The reward for The Gift enigma is located toward the dry Wilderness in Baghdad’s west. Look for the narrow river splitting the Wilderness in half. If it helps, there is a viewpoint to fast-travel to right below it.

Teleport to the viewpoint and head north until you spot a wooden curved bridge crossing the river. Though a couple of enemies are standing on it, the reward is before the river near a huge rock.

Pick up the reward for the red and gold Knight’s Talisman, which can be equipped just for the aesthetic. If you read the item description, you’ll find it was initially intended for the horse of an Abbasid Knight, if only he had ever returned to their family. I’m not sure how these people would feel now that it decorates an assassin’s back, but we’ll wear it nonetheless.