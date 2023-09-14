Baldur’s Gate 3: 5 DLC Subclasses That Need To Be Added

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you customize your characters’ classes via a subclass, which provides additional benefits as you level up. Not all of the subclasses from Dungeons & Dragons 5E made it into the game, but they could be added later, should Baldur’s Gate 3 receive DLC support in the future.

In D&D 5E, each class gets to pick a subclass at a point between levels 1-3. These help define their abilities, such as the Cleric choosing a Domain, which reflects the powers granted to them by their chosen deity. The subclasses are often a replacement for multiclassing, as there are many options that let you dabble in different skill sets, such as the Arcane Trickster, which gives the Rogue access to spells.

Bladesinging Wizard Removes The Need For Multiclassing

Image via Wizards of the Coast

The Wizard class is primarily known for flinging spells in combat, but one popular subclass lets them join the warriors on the frontlines. The Bladesinger subclass was once used exclusively by elves, as they were the first to master the art of warfare and dancing in one fluid motion, but the knowledge has since passed to other races.

When a Wizard takes Bladesinging at level 2, they gain Light Armor Proficiency and proficiency with a one-handed weapon. More importantly, they gain the Bladesong ability, allowing them to add their Intelligence bonus to their Armor Class, increasing their walking speed by 10ft, giving Advantage on Acrobatics checks, and letting them add their Intelligence modifier when making a Concentration check. Once Bladesong is active, the Bladesinger becomes very difficult to hit, making them a huge asset in combat. They would also fit the combat-heavy nature of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Path Of The Giant Barbarian Lets You Cause Lots of Chaos

Image Via Wizards of the Coast

The newest addition to this list was recently featured in Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants as one of the options for players. The Path of the Giant subclass for Barbarians allows them to transform into a Large creature, extending their range and infusing their weapon with elemental magic. Becoming a Large-sized is so useful because it allows you to toss other beings around the battlefield, which is one of the funniest aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3 and will make playing an improvised weapon user even better.

The College Of Spirits Bard Lets You Play A Persona Hero

Image Via Wizards of the Coast

Baldur’s Gate 3 revels in its randomness, with the dice rolls displayed for the players to see. Some subclasses play into this, such as the Wild Mage for the Sorcerer, but those tend to be as damaging to the party as they are to the enemy.

There is one subclass that has a random element, yet most of its results have a positive outcome. Enter the College of Spirits subclass for Bards, which can spend charges of their Bardic Inspiration power to draw from a deck of cards, with each result granting an ability to the character or their ally. These powers are usually strong, balanced by the fact that they’re random. If this class was added to Baldur’s Gate 3, they should add a drawing mechanic that resembles the dice-rolling screen to give the effect a bit of extra oomph.

Soulknife Rogue Lets You Play Psylocke From The X-Men

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Two of the three Rogue subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3 are stealth-focused, while the third (the Arcane Trickster) has a handful of magical spells, but these are irrelevant in a game that loads you down with trick arrows, spell scrolls, and potions. This means that you can pick the Assassin or the Thief and rely on items for all of your magical needs.

The Soulknife is a psionic Rogue subclass that grants awesome powers akin to magic. They gain Psionic Dice, which can be added to Skill checks, and telepathic communication, which could be reflected via the Detect Thoughts spell. Most importantly, the Soulknife gains the ability to conjure Psychic Blades, which are magic blades that they can conjure at will, can be thrown within 60ft, and can strike with a second blade in the same round.

The Hexblade Is The Combat Warlock That Baldur’s Gate 3 Needs

Image Via Wizards of the Coast

The Warlock is a popular class for multiclassing, as there are builds that can turn them into potent warriors. You could skip the middleman by taking the Hexblade Pact, where your Patron is a being from the Shadowfell who lets you conjure blades of pure darkness.

Not only does the Hexblade gain Medium Armor and Shield Proficiency, but they gain an effect akin to the Pact of the Blade power, where it extends to a single weapon. They also gain the Hexblade Curse, which lets you deal more damage to an opponent and increases your threat range. But most importantly, at level 6, you can turn one foe you kill into a Specter (per Long Rest), giving you an awesome undead ally on the battlefield.