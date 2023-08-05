Baldur’s Gate 3 Arcane Tower: Defeat Arcane Turrets, Repair the Elevator & All Secrets
This BG3 Arcane Tower guide covers how to defeat Arcane Turrets, fix the elevators, and all secrets within in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Underdark holds surprising treasures beyond imagination. In addition to deadly foes like the Spectator, this underground area is home to abundant rare loot, a brand new fungal species, and this secretive place known as the Arcane Tower. Near the Selûnite Outpost, this Frankenstein-like lab demands players to conquer Arcane Turrets, fix mechanical elevators, and stay vigilant across its 4 floors to unveil its secrets.
How to Find the Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3
Perhaps Mind Flayer Omeluum mentioned this secluded Arcane Tower place during your visit to the Myconid Colony. The Arcane Tower’s location lies southwest of the Selûnite Outpost.
Use the broken gate at the Selûnite Outpost‘s left to start the descent toward the Arcane Tower. Past some Drow and this one-eyed beast lies an area guarded by several laser-targeting Arcane Turrets.
Disable the Arcane Turrets & Fix the Arcane Tower’s Elevator in Baldur’s Gate 3
The BG3 Arcane Turrets are tough cookies, shrugging off elements and physical attacks. Their laser beams pierce through any defense with a broad reach. Instead of a head-on clash, how about disarming these formidable foes?
Though they can’t be disarmed like any other trap, there’s a way to shut down all Arcane Turrets. Plus, this method repairs the elevator in the tower, too. The catch? This lifesaver mechanism lies within the very heart of the Arcane Tower.
Follow these steps to deactivate the Arcane Turrets inside and outside the Arcane Tower:
Baldur’s Gate 3: Every Arcane Tower Floor & Secret in BG3
|Arcane Tower Floor
|Loot & Secrets
|1
|– Common Alchemy Materials
– Elixirs and Potions
– Power Generator
|2
|– Timmask Spores
– Tongue of Madness
– Gilded Chest
|3
|– Broken Machinery
– Engines
|4
|– Scroll of Mage Armor
– Scroll of Darkvision
– Scroll of See Invisibility
– Scroll of Haste
– Strange “broken” button