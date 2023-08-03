Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Solve the Eyes Wall Painting Puzzle in the Selunite Outpost in BG3

Here’s how to access the Opulent Chest behind the Eyes Wall Painting Puzzle in the Underdark’s Selunite Outpost.

Eyes Wall Painting Puzzle Baldur's Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Baldur’s Gate 3 has its fair share of puzzles, but the Eyes Wall Painting Puzzle in the Selunite Outpost is especially tricky. After cracking the Moon Puzzle in the Goblin Camp, a new path emerges before you. What awaits past a neverending descent down the stairs is the Underdark, a place where lockpickers are pretty handy.

Still, Sleight of Hand isn’t everything when this Eyes Wall Painting with beams of light surrounding it stares back at you. Press Left Alt all you like; no levers or buttons will get you out of this mind-boggling situation.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Eyes and Light Wall Painting Puzzle Solved

Underdark outpost puzzle BG3
Screenshot by Gamepur

The key to solving this puzzle lies in analyzing the painting and how it relates to the immediate surroundings. Here’s some enlightenment: much like you in this room, the eyes are surrounded by light beams. The one thing this room lacks to reflect the puzzle’s wall painting is some lightning. How about we turn on the lights around here?

To solve the Eyes Wall Painting puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3, follow these steps in no particular order:

  1. Light up every torch to the right and left side. There are three on each side, six in total.
  2. Light up the two Braziers at the center of the room.
  3. Light up the candle atop the cupboard, next to the Gilded Chest.

Underdark outpost Opulent Treasure BG3
Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that the lights are on, the environment is much more pleasant to look at. Oh, and the stone slab to the room’s northeast will shine with a blue glow, just like the color of the Eyes in the puzzle’s Wall Painting. Interact with the door to access the now unlocked area. Time to loot some goodies.

Inside, an Opulent Chest with some magic loot can be found. Here’s hoping Gale won’t ask you to hand it over anytime soon.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

