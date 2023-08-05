Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Take The Mountain Pass or The Underdark in BG3?

After you’ve worked your way through the beginning of Baldur’s Gate 3, the next step of your journey will be for you to choose if you should travel to Moonrise Towers by going through the Mountain Pass or the Underdark. Both of these locations are dangerous, and you should expect to find an array of enemies awaiting you for either choice.

The option is left up to you to pick, and Halsin will go with you, but he is biased to adventuring in the Underdark. He has his own reasons to explore this area and is more than happy to join you for this adventure. Here’s what you need to know if you should take the Mountain Pass or The Underdark routes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Happens When You Take The Mountain Pass in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those who want to explore the Mountain Pass in Baldur’s Gate 3, make your way to the northwest, past the Blight Village, and beyond the Goblin Camp. There, you’ll encounter a Githyanki patrol attacking some mercenaries with a Dragon. You can choose to speak with them, or you can try to bypass them, and make your way to the route to the west. However, I recommend speaking with the leader, where you can make a decision to help the Githyanki or deceive them. For my playthrough, I was able to deceive them that I was not one who crashed on the ship and would help them in their quest for the weapon.

Now, you can make your way to the west and adventure to the Mountain Pass. As Halsin warned you, this route is supposedly more dangerous than the Underdark. My first encounter in this area had me facing off against a pair of Death Shepards, and a small band of Ghouls, and a Ghast. These undead creatures were patrolling the main road in the Mountain Pass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From what I can tell, for anyone who wants a more combat-focused campaign, taking the Mountain Pass in Baldur’s Gate 3 seems like a good idea. I was not able to explore this entire route, but from what I can tell, much of it was laced with combat, but this is said to be a more direct route to Moonrise Towers.

What Happens When You Take The Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Underdark is another dangerous area, with large, savage creatures like the Spectator. It’s a similar route to the Mountain Pass, but based on my experience with it, it feels like there are more spells to prepare for traps to avoid, and puzzles that you need to figure out. This is also a location that Halsin and Shadowheart are eager to explore in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re looking to appease these characters, it might be a good idea to head this way.

There are several quests and puzzles in this area, as well. Many of them have to do with exploring the Arcane Tower, figuring out the labyrinth in this region, and slowly exploring this area. Although the Underdark might seem like a safer path from the Mountain Pass, I feel like this area in Baldur’s Gate 3 is just as deadly.

Should You Pick Mountain Pass or The Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between the two options, I went with The Underdark. The Underdark offered a bit more interesting alternatives to the Mountain Pass, which was an equally dangerous route. Plus, the Underdark could be explored a bit more. Reaching it was difficult in Baldur’s Gate 3. I was able to visit the Defiled Temple in the Goblin Camp and explore the Selune Outpost, which Halsin suggests after saving him and you’ve resolved the problems between the tieflings and the Druids.

Before visiting any of these locations, make sure to save. The Mountain Pass made sure to ask me if I had finished everything in this region before adventuring forward in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, I did have the option to return to this region after entering the Mountain Pass but make sure you can complete all of the quests you want to work through before heading here.

I also recommend making sure your party members have reached level 5 before advancing. The Underdark and the Mountain Pass are suggested areas for characters who have reached level 5, and I had not reached this point yet in Baldur’s Gate 3, I think I would have had an extremely tough time trying to progress through these fights.