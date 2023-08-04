Baldur’s Gate 3 – How To Open The Gilded Chest of Selûne In The Owlbear Cave in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is riddled with secrets that are just as deadly as they are rewarding. From exploring crypts filled with traps, to navigating blighted towns, there is no shortage of interesting places to comb through. One of these mysteries is inside the Owlbear Cave, within the Gilded Chest of Selûne.

The Gilded Chest of Selûne is a locked chest you can find as you explore the Owlbear Cave, and there doesn’t appear to be a direct way to open this chest. You’ll need to be a bit creative and think of a way to unlock it. Here’s what you need to know about how to open the Gilded Chest of Selûne in the Owlbear Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find The Owl Bear Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Owlbear Cave on your way to the Blighted Village. It will be to the northeast of this area, on the side of the cliff. I discovered this location during my Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign after talking with the ones who the Owlbear attacked and noticing the tracks across the river, next to the entrance. The Owlbear cave is where you can find the Owlbear and her cub, or save the cub.

How to Prepare for the Owlbear Cave

Before going into the cave, be sure to check your party HP and Spell Slots. Also make sure your inventory is stocked up on Health Potions. If you end up fighting the Owlbear, your team may take quite a beating.

Additionally, players may want to consider taking a Long or short rest before entering, to guarantee the party is ready for any encounters or difficult challenges that lurk beyond the cave’s entrance.

Who to Have in your Party When Entering the Owl Bear Cave in BG3

It is important to note that having Shadowheart in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party for this adventure is not the best idea. She is a follower of Shar, the exact opposite of Selûne, and would prefer you not explore the area or interact with Selûne’s chest.

For the best outcome, I strongly recommend removing Shadowheart from your party when you attempt to open the chest or perform any of this. If Shadowheart is in your party, you’ll need to succeed in a skill check, such as Persuasion or Deception to win her over, and not gain a negative relationship.

How to Find the Gilded Chest of Selûne in Baldur’s Gate 3

When I arrived, rather than going straight down to the cave, I went to the left and climbed down a cliff to notice a small shrine area for Selûne. Shadowheart was at my party at this time, and she commented how, even for Selûne, it was an odd location for the shrine.

Shadowheart also succeeded in one of her checks and was quick to point out that the chest is magically locked, preventing me from opening it naturally. I would have to be creative in this Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter and find a way to unlock it.

Screenshot via Gamepur

While hovering over the chest, it is important to note that the status effect for this chest is “Selune’s Seal,” which indicates that it is magically locked.

How to Open The Gilded Chest of Selûne in Baldur’s Gate 3

I discovered that the only way to remove this lock and acquire the contents inside it was to look behind the Selune statue and search this area.

Behind here, if your character succeeds in their Perception check, they can find a piece of paper called the Selûnite Prayer Sheet. Pick this item up using a character with a high Religion score, and if they succeed in this check, they can share that the prayer has something to do with the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Selunite Prayer Sheet in your inventory, jump back to the chest and have that character read this sheet next to the chest. This will cause the chest to unlock, as they will perform the prayer near the chest. You’ll now have access to the contents inside this Baldur’s Gate 3 chest, and the prize is yours.

What is Inside the Gilded Chest of Selûne in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you open the chest, there is a Selûnite Rite, Silver Necklace, Bloodstone, Idol of Selûne, and a Moondrop Pendant, which continues an ability called Writing Dance: When the wearer has 50% hit points or less, they don’t provide Opportunity Attacks.

Each of these items is perfect for creating strategies, especially early on in Baldur’s Gate 3, when player characters are still at low levels and items are difficult to come by.