Baldur’s Gate 3: Can You Sleep With Characters Without Romancing Them?

There are several party members that you can recruit to join your group in Baldur’s Gate 3. These characters have unique attitudes, incentives, and interests throughout the course of the campaign, and if your interests align, there’s a chance you can romance and fall in love with them.

However, love might not be for you in Baldur’s Gate 3. You might merely want to explore a more physical interaction with a character, which is perfectly fine as long as both parties are interested in merely having fun together. Can you sleep with characters without romancing them in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Do You Have to Romance Characters to Sleep With Them in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Romance with your party members is an option during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough if you can gain enough of a positive relationship with them. This can occur through your actions, choices, and the way you complete quests or make decisions throughout your game. It also helps to make them one of your four party members so they’re there to witness these actions.

Larian Studios confirmed that players can sleep with all of the companions that appear throughout the Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. However, these relationships are supposed to feel real, and your actions will have consequences.

For example, in my current campaign, I’m working on creating a relationship with Karlarch, the tiefling Barbarian who joins your party at the start. She’s all about having a relationship with my character, but because of story reasons, she can’t touch my character because her body’s too hot. She has shared that a goal of ours right now is a way to cool her off, and we’re trying to find a way to achieve that. In the meantime, while we try to do that, Karlach has encouraged my character to seek out “fun” with others. She has shared that she’s fine with sharing me so long as she gets more of my character’s time at a later point.

There likely could be an important plot point in Baldur’s Gate 3 where Karlach wants a monogamous relationship, potentially. Before that happens and we get to that point, she’s open to sharing, which might mean having to meet other characters willing to tolerate my character’s personality, even for a night.

While romance might not be required in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will likely need a positive relationship with a character. It’s unlikely a majority of the characters will want to sleep with you if they have a negative relationship. You’ll need to work on this throughout your campaign, which means having them in the party, making decisions they appreciate, and helping them with their side quests. Even someone with a positive relationship doesn’t mean you’ll start a romance with them, but you can build a positive, platonic relationship with them.