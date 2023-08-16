Baldur’s Gate 3: Clothing Store Location for New Armor & Outfits

There are several vendors you can find while exploring Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re looking for New Armor & Outfits while playing the game, there are several that you can track down. These locations will vary based on your progression in the game. They also go for each region.

There are multiple locations for you to check out, and we’ve listed out some of the best places you can regularly pick new armor and a handful of outfits for your characters. Unfortunately, many outfits won’t appear until you get closer to Baldur’s Gate. Here’s what you need to know about the best places to find new armor and costumes while playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where To Find New Armor & Outfits in Baldur’s Gate 3

Of the locations you can explore in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best areas to find new armor and outfits for your party members will be Emerald Grove, the Underdark, The Mountain Pass, Last Light Inn, and Baldur’s Gate. However, Emerald Grove has slim pickings because it’s the starter area, although these areas feature a handful of merchants. Honestly, the best way to find new armor for your party members will be by looting enemies and completing quests.

Clothing outfits, however, appear more often in Baldur’s Gate. You’ll have a chance to visit the city when you reach Act 3, and there are several clothing stores for you to explore, and many of them are purely cosmetic. Still, it might be fun to try something new, given you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party have spent nearly the entire campaign running through the woods and avoiding cultists in the Shadow Curse.

Best Armor Vendors in Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the better armor vendors in the Emerald Grove is Aaron, the druid you meet close to the entrance. They have a variety of armor for sale, although it is expensive when you first arrive. As you progress through your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, you can expect more items to become easier to purchase, making it a much more worthwhile vendor to visit. Check out his wares before leaving this to make your way to the Underdark or the Mountain Pass.

Alternatively, you can speak with Grat the Trader in the Goblin Camp or Roah inside the Goblin Stronghold, but they might not talk to you based on the decisions of your campaign. The same goes for Brem in the Zhentarim Outpost on the way to the Mountain Pass.

Best Armor Vendors in The Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After going through the Emerald Grove, you’ll have the chance to adventure in the Underdark. This location can be dangerous, but if you visit the Myconid Colony, find Derryth and Blurg, who will have items for you to purchase in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best Armor Vendors in The Mountain Pass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

I only found one note armor merchant from my playthrough while exploring the Mountain Pass in Baldur’s Gate 3. This was Lady Esther, the woman you meet close to the entrance of the Mountain Pass, overlooking the Rosymorn Monastery. Speak with her, and she’ll have a handful of items for sale before you make your way to the Githyanki Creche.

Best Armor Vendors in Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s the Moonrise Towers region when you’ve gone beyond the Underdark and the Mountain Pass in Baldur’s Gate 3. Most of this location is infested with souls the Shadow Curse corrupted, but you can find a handful of vendors at the Last Light Inn. You’ll spend most of your time here to rest, acquire quests, and speak with the tieflings. These are the best vendors to trade and develop new items, outside of earning them through completing quests or winning battles.

Best Armor Vendors in Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3

Finally, reaching Baldur’s Gate is an achievement in Baldur’s Gate 3. Not only is it the place everyone has been trying to get, but it’s full of vendors for you to speak with and attempt to purchase their fine goods. There are dozens of armor vendors, many appearing at the front gate, such as the Smithy north of the Rivington General store.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the Lower Cities, there are several more options for you to pick from in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find vendors all over the city. Still, the most notable ones you should visit are those you can speak with at the Stormshore Armoury or in the Sorcerous Sundries, although those are more magical items and wares for Sorcerers, Warlock, and Wizards. Alternatively, the Devil’s Fee has a vendor you can speak with, and there’s one at the Forge of the Nine if you’ve managed to keep Dammon alive. Finally, the Lodge is another location I highly suggest investigating for any armor-based needs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you can also adventure down in the Undercity, where you can exchange with the Thieves Guild or speak with the speechless vendor on your way to Bhaal’s Temple. Both options are good, depending on your playthrough and your choices so far.

Best Clothing Vendors in Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you want to change your character’s wardrobe outside of battle armor in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Facemaker’s Boutique has some of the best offers available next to Baldur’s Gate Waypoint on the city’s west side. You can make various clothing and new underwear choices for every party member in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.