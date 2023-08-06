Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Side with Sovereign Glut or Spaw in BG3?

While exploring the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can find several mushroom-like creatures in this area. Their leader, Sovereign Spaw, has several tasks for you to complete regarding the Duergar that are invading their land. After defeating them, Sovereign Glut wants to see what you did to them.

Should you agree to take him to the lake village and show him what’s happened there, Sovereign Glut will ask if you’re willing to assist him and overthrow Sovereign Spaw. You’ll have to pick between the two, as Glut will promise war in the future. Should you side with Sovereign Glut or Sovereign Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When You Pick Sovereign Glut in Baldur’s Gate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should you choose to side with Glut, he’ll request that you defeat Sovereign Spaw. That means you must return to the Ebonlake Grotto and defeat him in combat. I recommend you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party are up to the task and take a short or long rest before this encounter. This area is not too far away from the Arcane Tower.

Now, when you make your way to the Grotto, none of the citizens will attempt to fight you. Instead, they’ll all remain peaceful. This will remain true until you reach Sovereign Spaw and speak with him. The only option you have is to pick to fight Sovereign Spaw. When this happens for this Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter, everyone in the camp will be enemies, but Spaw will be your primary target, and you’ll need to defeat him to finish the encounter. Baelen might be in camp, and you’ll want to avoid hitting him, hopefully.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating Spaw, the battle will end. Sovereign Glut will be in charge and the only one in charge at the Grotto. He provides you with a reward for your efforts, a pair of gloves called Winter’s Clutches, where whenever the wearer deals cold damage, they inflict two turns of Encrusted With Frost on targets. In addition, Sovereign Glut will still have the same Baldur’s Gate 3 quest, requesting that you bring the head of the Drow to him, and protect his people.

What Happens When You Pick Sovereign Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can side with Sovereign Spaw and prevent Glut from taking over in your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. You will have two choices during this encounter. You can say you won’t have any part in this, and Sovereign Glut will attempt to attack you. However, the final option is to fight Glut directly, saying you can give it to him if he wants blood. Regardless of the two bottom decisions, the result remains the same: you’ll need to fight Glut. There are no skill checks for this conversation.

When you defeat Glut in Baldur’s Gate 3, he’ll have a handful of items on him. He’ll have a Scroll of Blur, Scroll of Hold Person, Bonecap, Hastening Spores, Lump of Myconid Flesh, Nightlight Frond, Poison Spores, and Rogue’s Morsel. You can loot him, ending the quest to help Avenge Glut’s Circle.

Should You Pick Sovereign Glut or Sovereign Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Having gone down both paths, I felt that siding with Sovereign Spaw and keeping the order of things was a better idea. Although Sovereign Glut does have a point, and Spaw did not assist him when his Circle needed him, it wasn’t convincing enough to denounce the current king of the spores in my Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. It was better to keep the order of things with Spaw and eliminate Glut before he could cause more trouble.

Both encounters were not too difficult. The fight against Sovereign Spaw could get out of hand if his allies got to him, but I could take him out in the first round by using Eldritch Blast to shoot him off the edge of his throne.