Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Build Link From The Legend of Zelda in BG3

Everyone has had the chance to build their anime protagonist and Mary Sue heroes in Baldur’s Gate 3, but there is a lot to uncover in the game, and people are already thinking about their next run-through of the game. How about roleplaying as a specific video game character, such as Link from The Legend of Zelda series, and basing your build on how they act in their games?

Different iterations of Link have starred in some of the most highly-acclaimed video games of all time, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and most recently, the excellent The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These are games prized for their gameplay, story, and level design rather than for the depth of their protagonist, which makes it tricky to build Link in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Link’s Character Creation Choices in Baldur’s Gate 3

Regarding game mechanics, Link is a warrior specializing in sword and shield, as well as ranged attacks using a bow. It’s rare for Link to cast spells, as he mostly gains power-ups from his equipment and uses gadgets to damage his foes. This means Link is better suited for the Fighter than for the Ranger or Paladin, with a focus on finding lots of gimmick arrows to use as explosives.

Race: Elf

Elf Subrace: Wood Elf

Wood Elf Class: Fighter

Fighter Subclass (Level 3) : Champion

: Champion Feats: Ability Score Improvement, Sharpshooter, Martial Adept (Sweeping Attack and Precision Attack)

Ability Score Improvement, Sharpshooter, Martial Adept (Sweeping Attack and Precision Attack) Fighting Style: Archery or Duelling

Archery or Duelling Background: Folk Hero

Folk Hero Abilities: Strength 17, Dexterity 14, Constitution 14, Intelligence 10, Wisdom 12, Charisma 8

Strength 17, Dexterity 14, Constitution 14, Intelligence 10, Wisdom 12, Charisma 8 Skills: Athletics and Insight

Link’s Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 only has a limited number of character options, at least on PS5, as it’s possible to mod more into the game on PC. If you’re stuck using the basic character appearance options, then the ones below are your best choices. You’ll also start with blue & brown gear, which is evocative of Link’s clothing in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, but you’ll want to nap some green dye as soon as possible.

Body Type – 2

– 2 Face – 2

2 Skin Color: Pallid Tone 2

Pallid Tone 2 Eye Colour: Blue 4

Blue 4 Lip Tint: Lip Colouration Intensity 34 and Peach 2

Lip Colouration Intensity 34 and Peach 2 Hair Colour: Blonde Gold 4

Blonde Gold 4 Hairstyle: Lone Wolf Bun

Playing As Link in Baldur’s Gate 3

Link isn’t known for his character depth, as he’s mostly a white-meat babyface who doesn’t deceive or trick his enemies. This means that a Link playthrough will involve ignoring all of the conversational Skills, like Deception and Persuasion, with a character who leaps into the fray whenever evil rears its ugly head.

The good guy that Link is means that he won’t use Illithid powers and will defeat the Goblins in Act I in order to solve the Tiefling refugee crisis. As time passes, he will thwart the Absolute as much as possible while trying to sway his party members away from the dark side.