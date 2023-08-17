Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Help Kith’rak Voss in BG3

If your Baldur’s Gate 3 group is interested in releasing Orpheus from his prison in the Astral Prism, you’re going to need some help. As you progress towards Act 3 in the game, Kith’rak Voss will approach your group and vow to assist you with this action.

Should you choose to accept it, Kith’rak Voss will do his best to work alongside you, freeing Orpheus and fighting against the Lich Queen, Vlaakith, who leads the Githyanki Empire. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Help Kith’rak Voss in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Help Kith’rak Voss Quest Steps in Baldur’s Gate 3

You have the chance to speak with Kith’rak early when you arrive at Baldur’s Gate during Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 3. When you initially arrive at the city, you can find him inside the Sharess’ Caress before you reach Wyrm Rock Fortress, and you can speak with him in Raphael’s room.

Approach these two, and Raphael will want a discussion with you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party without Kith’rak. There, Raphael will make an offer to you that you can accept where he’d get the Crown of Karsus after defeating the Elder Brain, or you can choose to decline, but you won’t get the ultimate weapon you need from him: the Orphic Hammer. It’s the tool you need to acquire to unleash Orpheus, the trapped Githyanki Prince, inside the Astral Prism with the Emperor.

Accepting Raphael’s deal offers the immediate reward between the two choices, but declining it means you need to find another way to acquire the hammer. I declined the offer for my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, spoke with Kith’rak after, and promised another way to get the hammer.

How to Get The Orphic Hammer from The House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you declined Raphael’s deal, the next step is to find another way to get into the House of Hope with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group. To do this, you need to track down a diabolist. Thankfully, there’s one in Baldur’s Gate, and you can find them at the Devil’s Fee, a small store in the Lower Cities, where you can speak with the character named Helsik, who is willing to sneak you into The House of Hope, for a fee.

Should you pay Helsik’s fee, you can get inside the top floor of her home and begin the ritual for you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group to get into the House of Hope. There, you’ll meet Hope, a captured Cleric you can save after you’ve acquired the hammer and worked your way through the area. When I went through this area, I found grabbing Hope and bringing her out with us extremely helpful. It made surviving the House of Hope much easier, and fighting Raphael was a much easier time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speaking of Raphael, after you obtain the Hammer and get Hope out, Raphael will meet you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group after you reach the final door. Before you leave, you’ll need to defeat Raphael in battle. During this fight, I focused on his Cambion allies and the four Soul Pillers he’s using to empower himself in the four corners of the room. After those were defeated, my team focused entirely on Raphael and quickly dispatched him, with heavy assistance from Hope.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to Find Kith’rak Voss in The Undercity in Baldur’s Gate 3

The final step in this quest is to track down Kith’rak Voss and show you’ve acquired the Orphic Hammer. You should be able to locate him underneath Baldur’s Gate in the Undercity, where you can also track down the Guild and worshippers of Bhaal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be able to find Kith’rak to the northwest of the Guild, along the pathway of the small boat that you can ride through the sewers. Alternatively, he can also be reached by unlocking a door. However, Kith’rak was never there for my playthrough, but his dragon was. Unfortunately, because Kith’rak was never there, I could not complete the quest this way.

Instead, how I could complete the quest by confronting the Elder Brain and beginning the final battle in Baldur’s Gate 3. When this occurs, there will be a natural moment where you can character can choose to free Orpheus from the Astral Prism, and you can work alongside Kith’rak, who appears after you and Orpheus leave the Astral Prism. Kith’rak will devote himself to your fight alongside Orpheus, and you’ll be able for Orpheus to fight the Lich Queen, Vlaakith, to set the Githyanki people free.