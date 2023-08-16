Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get the Orphic Hammer in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 makes players descend into the pits of hell for the Orphic Hammer. After opening a gate to the House of Hope, it’s time to get this weapon to progress with Lae’zel’s The Githyanki Warrior companion quest, defeat scheming cambion Raphael, and hopefully, save the actual owner of the house – aptly named Hope. Still, the magical aura protecting the Orphic Hammer must be deactivated before doing that. This guide covers finding and getting the Orphic Hammer in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Find the Orphic Hammer to Free Orpheus in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Orphic Hammer, follow these steps:

Open a portal to hell to enter the House of Hope. Head to Raphael’s Archive room to the House of Hope’s west. Speak with the Archivist and express interest in the Orphic Hammer. Either pass an Intimidation check or a Deception check to convince him you’re interested in inspecting it.

Though this is where the Orphic Hammer is located, another couple of extra steps must be taken to dissipate the magical aura protecting it.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Pick Up the Orphic Hammer in BG3

Follow these steps to dissipate the magical aura protecting the hammer.

Image Step While the infernal-cycle-long paperwork time-lapse passes, swing by Raphael’s Boudoir and speak with his lover, Harleep. Sleep with or fight Harleep to get the key to Raphael’s safe. Inspect Raphael’s portrait to the left of his bed and disarm the trap. Then, use the key to open the safe and pick up the note inside. This note reveals the passcode that removes the magical aura protecting the Orphic Hammer. Return to Raphael’s Archive and interact with the Orphic Hammer. Choose the dialogue option: Give me my heart’s desire.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Accept or Refuse Raphael’s Deal in BG3?

This will add the Orphic Hammer to the inventory. It will also anger all debtors, who will become devilish Imps and cause Flaming Spheres to spawn. Get ready to face off against Raphael with an epic tune in the background.