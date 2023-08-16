Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get the Orphic Hammer in BG3
After several long quests, players will need to find the Orphic Hammer in Baldur’s Gate 3 – and it requires diving into hell.
Baldur’s Gate 3 makes players descend into the pits of hell for the Orphic Hammer. After opening a gate to the House of Hope, it’s time to get this weapon to progress with Lae’zel’s The Githyanki Warrior companion quest, defeat scheming cambion Raphael, and hopefully, save the actual owner of the house – aptly named Hope. Still, the magical aura protecting the Orphic Hammer must be deactivated before doing that. This guide covers finding and getting the Orphic Hammer in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Baldur’s Gate 3: Find the Orphic Hammer to Free Orpheus in BG3
To find the Orphic Hammer, follow these steps:
- Open a portal to hell to enter the House of Hope.
- Head to Raphael’s Archive room to the House of Hope’s west.
- Speak with the Archivist and express interest in the Orphic Hammer. Either pass an Intimidation check or a Deception check to convince him you’re interested in inspecting it.
Though this is where the Orphic Hammer is located, another couple of extra steps must be taken to dissipate the magical aura protecting it.
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Pick Up the Orphic Hammer in BG3
Follow these steps to dissipate the magical aura protecting the hammer.
This will add the Orphic Hammer to the inventory. It will also anger all debtors, who will become devilish Imps and cause Flaming Spheres to spawn. Get ready to face off against Raphael with an epic tune in the background.