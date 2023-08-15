Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Gather Your Allies in BG3

The final battle awaits you in Baldur’s Gate 3, but you have plenty of time to gather your forces and prepare for that moment. The large quest that you’ll be working on as you prepare for this final bout is called Gather Your Allies, where you’ll be able to wrap up several storylines in Baldur’s Gate and ensure certain individuals are on your side.

Any ally who volunteers to assist you during the final battle in Baldur’s Gate 3 will have their name in this location, and it’s a good idea to make sure you have as many dedicated to you as possible. Many of these tasks span the entire game and reflect the actions and decisions you made for your game. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Gather Your Allies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Gather Your Allies & How To Get Them in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to unlock every possible outcome during a single playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3. Based on your choices and actions, certain rewards and allies won’t come to your aid during this fight. For example, if you have Shadowheart in your party and you spare the Nightsong, she will likely appear during the final battle, but if you kill her with Shadowheart, the Nightsong won’t appear.

Although you won’t be able to get every outcome, some are always available to you regardless of the major decisions you make during your Baldur’s Gate 3 game. These are all of the potential allies that appear during the final battle of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the rewards you get for unlocking them in the Gather Your Allies quest.