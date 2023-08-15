Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Gather Your Allies in BG3
Gather Your Allies is a major quest leading up to the end of Baldur’s Gate 3, and this guide shows everything you can do.
The final battle awaits you in Baldur’s Gate 3, but you have plenty of time to gather your forces and prepare for that moment. The large quest that you’ll be working on as you prepare for this final bout is called Gather Your Allies, where you’ll be able to wrap up several storylines in Baldur’s Gate and ensure certain individuals are on your side.
Any ally who volunteers to assist you during the final battle in Baldur’s Gate 3 will have their name in this location, and it’s a good idea to make sure you have as many dedicated to you as possible. Many of these tasks span the entire game and reflect the actions and decisions you made for your game. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Gather Your Allies in Baldur’s Gate 3.
All Gather Your Allies & How To Get Them in Baldur’s Gate 3
You won’t be able to unlock every possible outcome during a single playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3. Based on your choices and actions, certain rewards and allies won’t come to your aid during this fight. For example, if you have Shadowheart in your party and you spare the Nightsong, she will likely appear during the final battle, but if you kill her with Shadowheart, the Nightsong won’t appear.
Although you won’t be able to get every outcome, some are always available to you regardless of the major decisions you make during your Baldur’s Gate 3 game. These are all of the potential allies that appear during the final battle of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the rewards you get for unlocking them in the Gather Your Allies quest.
|Gather Your Allies
|How to Unlock
|Reward
|Barcus Wroot and Wulbren
|Make sure to save Barcus in Act 1 and 2, and before entering Act 2, invite Barcus to join your camp. Then, save Wulbren and the Tieflings, broker peace between Wulbren and the Gondians with Barcus’ help.
|Summons
|Battle-Ready Owlbear
|Recruit the Owlbear during Act 1 or 2, and invite it into your camp. Then, make sure Dammon makes it to Baldur’s Gate by surviving Act 1 and 2.
|Owlbear Summon
|Bhaal’s Slayer
|This is a choice by defeating Orin as an Unholy Assassin for Bhaal.
|Bhaal Summons
|Duke Ravengard
|Save Duke Ravengard from the Iron Throne prison, and make sure to complete Wyll’s sidequest.
|Temporary Health Points during battle.
|Florrick
|Rescue Florrick in Act 1, and make sure she arrives to Act 3. From here, save her from Wyrm Rock Fortress, and help her escape.
|Flaming Fist Summons
|Halsin
|Save the Druid Grove in Act 1, and assist Halsin with completing Lift the Shadow Curse during Act 2.
|Provides +1 to all ability scores, and +2 meters of movement speed increase
|Inspector Valeria and The Watch
|Save Insepctor Valeria from the Bhaal Worshippers.
|Great Weapon Summons
|Isobel
|Side with Nightsong and spare her during Act 2, and make sure to not side with Lorroakan during Act 3.
|Provides Healing to Allies
|Jaheria’s Harpers
|Recruit Jaheria during Act 2, and then complete the High Harper quest during Act 3.
|Harper Summons
|Lorroakan
|After saving the Nightsong during Act 2, side with Lorroakan
|Elemental Summons
|Mizora
|During Act 2, make sure to save Mizora while exploring the Mind Flayer Colony underneath Moonrise Tower.
|Magic Attack Summon
|The Nightsong
|You will need to spare The Nightsong during Act 2, and then make sure to side with her against Lorroakan during Act 3.
|Nightsong Summon
|Orpheus
|You must sneak into the House of Hope to acquire the Orphic Hammer. After this, free Orpehus, and he will pledge to assist you.
|Prince Orhepus and nearby allies have resistance to Psychic Damage, and +3 to Intelligence, Charisma, and Wisdom saving throws.
|Rolan
|Make sure the tieflings survive Acts 1 and 2. During Act 2, after saving the tieflings from Moonrise Tower, go out and find Rolan, and bring him back to the Last Light Inn. After this, during Act 3, side with the Nightsong against Lorroakan.
|Summons
|Shadowheart
|You will need to choose to kill the Nightsong during Act 2. From here, make sure that she acquires leadership of the House of Grief during Act 3, and Shadowheart becomes a powerful asset.
|Summon Forces
|Ulma and the Gur
|When completing Astarion’s mission against Cazador, have Astarion refuse to give himself to becoming a full Vampire, and then free the captured Captive. After this, the Gur agrees to assist you.
|Gur Summons
|Vampire Ascendant Astarion
|During Act 3, choose for Astarion to become a full vampire, and unlock the Vampire Ascendant powers against Cazador.
|Astarion Powers during Final Battle
|Viconia DeVir
|After choosing to side with the Nightsong in Act 2, take Shadowheart to the House of Grief in Act 3, and choose to give her over to the Disciples of Shar.
|Summon Forces
|Volo
|You will need to free Volo from the Goblin camp during Act 1, and then save Volo from the mob in Act 3.
|+2 to all attack rolls, saving throws, and ability checks during battle
|Yurgir
|You will need to make sure you do not kill Yurgir during Act 2 for Astarion, and then, when battling Raphael in Act 3, convince Yurgir to join you in the fight while exploring the House of Hope.
|Summon Yurgir.