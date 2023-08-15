Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Save Hope from The House of Hope in BG3

While visiting the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are several things you can do before the Devil Raphael returns to his home. One of the objectives you’ll want to complete saving Hope, a resident that Raphael has driven insane.

Hope will consistently be helping you and your party out while exploring the home. Aiding them in trying to escape is not easy, and does require you to obtain the Orphic Hammer before doing anything else. Here’s what you need to know about how to save Hope from the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get The Orphic Hammer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Orphic Hammer will be on the west side of the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3. When exploring the House of Hope with Hope’s instructions, the entity informs you that it’s protected in Raphael’s Archive, and we’ll need to acquire it by exploring this area.

Unfortunately, it’s covered by the Archivist, who is only fearful of one entity: Verillius Receptor, Zariel’s High Inquisitor. You can learn this information by speaking with Hope, who is reluctant to share it. After learning about it from Hope, you can use it against the Archivist and attempt a Deception roll to convince him that you are them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the check, the Archivist will provide you with the Boudoir Invitation, which grants you access to Raphael’s Boudoir for a private meeting with the Devil. You’ll then have to make your way to this location, on the northern part of The House of Hope to continue the quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In this room, you’ll encounter Raphael’s Haarlep, an Incubus that looks precisely like Raphael. For this encounter, you’ll have to bypass a handful of Skill Checks for your character to not sleep with the Incubus, or give themselves over to them. You won’t have too many Skill Checks during this encounter, but you might not receive assistance from your companions. Alternatively, you can choose to fight against them immediately.

If you fight against Haarlep, they will drop the key to Raphael’s Safe, and you can now access it with no trouble. Raphael’s safe will be located behind his large painting, which will have a button underneath it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your Baldur’s Gate 3 characters will learn the key phrase they need to acquire the Orphic Hammer from Raphael. The word is, “Give me my heart’s desire.” You can use it back at the archive and acquire the Orphic Hammer from the impervious Sphere.

How to Break Hope Free in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you’ve acquired the Orphic Hammer, Raphael will return to the House of Hope. However, you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group have a small amount of time to try and break Hope free from her chains. You can do this by making your way down to the prison and using the Orphic Hammer on whatever is binding her. You can find this location by making your way across the entire House of Hope to the east side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For these encounters, I found it was better to run away from them and go straight for the prison rather than fight them all. It took far too much time to fight them, and it was a better use of my time to help keep my party alive to avoid these fights as often as possible, but some of them are difficult to navigate.

Upon entering the prison where Hope is held, two Spectators are protecting her at level 8 and a handful of Imps. Although the Imps are small, they cast Eldritch Blast, which could threaten to push any of your Baldur’s Gate 3 party members over the edge and instantly kill them. You’ll need to take the enemies out and then use the Oprhic Hammer on the crystals to destroy them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon destroying the crystals binding Hope, she will be free and become a companion. You only need to make your way out of Hope’s Prison, through the House of Hope, and exit into the mortal world in Baldur’s Gate 3.