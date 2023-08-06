Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Lift The Shadow Curse in BG3

The moment you step into the Shadow Cursed Lands, your party falls under the harmful effects of the Shadow Curse. This ailment relentlessly drains party members’ health at every turn, making navigating through the dark area daunting. While turn-based mode seems sluggish, switching to real-time mode incapacitates your entire party. This guide shows all alternatives to curing Shadow Curse in BG3.

3 Ways to Cure Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3

Appearance Time to Use Method Description Early Act 2 Burning Light The first few moments of stepping into the Shadow Cursed Lands are harsh. The only way to fight the Shadow Curse is to equip torches or weapons inflicted with light. If none of these items are available, look for ignitable Braziers in the environment. After the Last Light Inn quests Blessing of the Selune If Isobel is saved during Marcus’ attack, she will bestow the Blessing of Selune, which grants a radiance that kicks away the shadows’ butt. While this remedy proves effective in most Shadow Cursed Lands locations, it falls short in highly dark places like the concealed Last Light Basement, where the Shadow Curse persists. After defeating Kar’niss Moonlantern Looting Kar’niss’s gross spidery body will grant the Moonlantern an item capable of keeping the curse in the Shadow Cursed Lands away. With this lamp equipped, every corner of this area will be safe — as far as curses go.

Should You Let Pixie Go or Keep the Kar’niss Moonlantern in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turns out, this magic Shadow Curse-resistant lantern is powered by a poor Pixie that’s trapped inside. Though the Pixie is quite moody and deceitful, keeping her suffering for our own benefit doesn’t feel fair. Still, this lantern is handy; is it worth caring for this tiny creature?

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Trust Wizard Elminster in BG3?

Freeing Baldur’s Gate 3’s Moonlatern Pixie will earn Astarion and Lae’zel’s disapproval. Still, when shaken, the Pixie will gift a Filigreed Feywild Bell, which grants Shadow Curse protection. The best part is this item does not get consumed upon usage, which means it can be kept forever.

Essentially, there’s no other reason to keep this Pixie caged inside the Moonlantern. Unless you feel like pestering her, that is.