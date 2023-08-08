Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Wake Up Art Cullagh in BG3

There are several survivors that you can find in the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3. Many of them are tired, hungry, and ready to give up, but the defenders are still doing their best to protect them from the Absolute’s Cultists and the deadly Shadow Curse. There’s one particular individual you can find inside the Last Light Inn named Art Cullagh, and they’re a major key to helping out Halsin.

Unfortunately, Art Cullagh is asleep and doesn’t seem to understand what he wants to say. You’ll need to find a way to remind him of who he was, and the way you do this is not directly shared with you. Thankfully, we can point you in the correct direction to complete this quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Wake Up Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the Last Light Inn, speak with Harper Tumeril on the right side of the entrance. They’ll share with you that they’re standing guard over a particular individual in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough and let you pass and talk with him. Unfortunately, the person cannot remember who they are and cannot speak. However, they do have some personal effects on them.

While you examine Art Cullagh, your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will be assisted by Fist J’ehlar, who will help you with all the details. They’ll assist you with examining the body and going through any personal effects they find. As you work your way through the dialogue trees, you’ll discover a letter from Art Cullagh about having him investigate the House of Healing in the city to the southwest of the Last Light Inn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Find House of Healing in Baldur’s Gate 3

The next step in your quest to wake up Art Cullagh will take you to the House of Healing. It’s a notable location that you can find in the Underdark, and it will be to the west of the Last Light Inn. I took my Baldur’s Gate 3 party south and crossed the river to reach this area, full of dangerous creatures and dark monsters waiting to tear them apart. You’ll likely need to take a handful of Short Rests to heal your party.

When you arrive on the far north side of the House of Healing, make your way through the house, and you’ll encounter Malus Thorm. They are heading up the House of Healing, and they’re the primary antagonist in this area. If you speak with him and begin a cutscene, you’ll be stuck working through Skill Checks against him or taking him on in a direct fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When I fought against Malus Thorm, I discovered two ways to beat him: Outwit him or partake in a straight fight. If you want to outwit Malus Thorm with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group, I recommend using a character with high Charisma that can use Religion, History, and Persuasion. For that encounter, I used Wyll to speak with him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can go into a straight fight with Malus. If you’d prefer to fight him, I feel it’s still best to convince the doctor to have his nurses turn on each other so you do not have to fight those enemies simultaneously, but the choice is yours. I found it much easier to deal with Malus Throm by himself with my Baldur’s Gate 3 group.

After you defeat Malus, he will drop a particular Lute that you can loot from his body. You will need to use this one on Art Cullagh, and you can now return to the Last Light Inn.

Return to Art Cullagh to Wake Him Up in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you return to Art Cullagh, interact with him, and one of the first dialogue choices should be to use the lute and play the tune he’s humming under his breath. I could do this with any of my Baldur’s Gate 3 characters. Doing this wakes Art Cullagh up, and you’ll discover he’s the one you need to take to Halsin to help cure the Shadow Curse in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.