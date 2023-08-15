Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Open the Sinister Doors at Cazador’s Place in BG3
Find out how to open the Sinister Doors to stop Cazador’s Ritual in Baldur’s Gate 3, and where to find the Szarr Family Ring and Kozakuran Dictionary.
Despite remaining in the shadows for most of the game, Cazador has become a prominent figure in Baldur’s Gate 3. His castle emits a chilling and ominous vibe even before setting foot inside. Within its walls, Astarion discovers not only some of his vampiric kin but also concealed personas, arcane ceremonies, and enchanted entrances. The Sinister Doors on the castle’s second door must be opened to thwart Cazador’s ritual. These colossal metal gates are impossible to destroy or lockpick, making this task quite a puzzle.
How to Solve Cazador’s Palace Sinister Doors Puzzle in BG3
To open the Sinister Door and solve this puzzle, two items are required: the Szarr Family Ring and the Kozakuran Dictionary. Luckily, they’re both inside Cazador‘s puzzle. Here’s how to get them both:
With these two items, the writing on the Sinister Door can be deciphered, and the lock opened. Head back up and interact with the door to unlock the Sinister Doors and stop the ritual. It’s time for a werewolf vs. vampires showdown.