Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Kill Monster Hunter Gandrel in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game with a whole lot of NPCs to encounter, and some of these encounters can get pretty hairy. If you’re wandering around the wet lands of Act 1, there’s a good chance you’ll run into one such NPC: a monster hunter out for blood.

With all the horrific creatures roaming the world, Monster Hunters are all too common in Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, one of them is amongst your potential companions, Wyll. However, the one Monster Hunter that you should be concerned about for now is Gandrel, a smelly-looking Gur found in the Putrid Bog. After some chatter, he reveals he’s hunting for a Vampire Spawn called Astarion. And since we’ve got someone in our party who perfectly matches that description, it’s time to make some choices.

If You Kill Monster Hunter Gandrel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Upon realizing Gandrel is after his tail, Astarion insists on killing the monster hunter. Give in to his advice—or accidentally choose a dialogue option with Astarion‘s name, like I did—and you will engage in battle.

Or if Astarion is with you, and you don’t interrupt his insistent questioning, Astarion will kill the monster hunter for you in a cutscene, stabbing a dagger right in the poor man’s eye.

Upon defeat, Monster Hunter Grandel drops the following items:

Grandrel’s Aspiration, a 3-12 damage crossbow

Arrow of Acid

Arrow of Fire

2 Healing Potions

2 Torches

Alas, there’s no hasty note with ominous initials revealing who hired him. However, it’s highly suspected that Cazador, Astarion’s master, is behind the hunt.

If You Let Monster Hunter Gandrel Go in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s the thing: besides the stink, Monster Hunter Gandrel comes off as a pretty friendly guy. Unless you’re going for a ruthless character or are entirely set on eliminating all possible threats for the future, it’s hard to decide to kill him off.

Not killing Gadrel during this first encounter opens the possibility of him returning after you and Astarion with Auntie Ethel’s help. The Monster Hunter may track Astarion to your camp, and it’s a loose end you’re leaving open just to spare this monster hunter’s life.

If you tell Monster Hunter Gandrel where Astarion is and don’t warn Astarion about it, Astarion will permanently leave the party, gone by morning. To avoid this outcome, you’ll need to talk to Astarion before resting at camp, and tell him you intended to lure the monster hunter so you can kill Gandrel together. Telling Astarion anything else will have Astarion storm off angrily, permanently leaving the party.

Similarly, if you hand Astarion over to the monster hunter on the spot, Gandrel will knock out Astarion and take him away. This will also cause Astarion to permanently leave the party, never to be seen again.

If Astarion is in your party with you when you first encounter the monster hunter and you spare Gandrel while holding Astarion back, Astarion will disapprove, but Gandrel will continue merrily on his way. You’ll also be able to trade with the monster hunter for a few basic supplies such as arrows, healing potions, and a supply pack.

If you weren’t aware of Astarion’s vampire status before your encounter with the monster hunter, you can speak with Astarion after this encounter to find out more about how he became a Vampire Spawn and why his master, Cazador, could possibly be chasing him.

During Act 3, Monster Hunter Gandrel makes a comeback. In Rivington’s Gur tribe camp, he greets Astarion and joins the Gur leader, Ulma, in a request to free the children trapped in Cazador’s castle. As long as Astarion helps them in freeing the children during his companion quest, The Pale Elf, Gandrel won’t kill Astarion.

Should You Kill Monster Hunter Gandrel in BG3?

Ultimately the choice of whether or not you should kill Monster Hunter Gandrel is up to you. There are some dire consequences if you let the monster hunter live while knowing you’re familiar with Astarion, but the monster hunter is ultimately harmless if you let him leave ignorant. You can even trade with him and help him find the Gur’s missing children later on.

But nobody will blame you if you kill the monster hunter on the spot. Many routes lead to Astarion permanently leaving the party during your interaction with the man, and it’s a whole lot easier to avoid if you just do him in. Either way, you don’t actually get much of anything worthwhile whether you let the monster hunter live or not.