Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Open the Mystic Force Curtain in BG3

After completing a literal blood ritual to get into the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s time to explore every nook and cranny of this hellish landscape. Past the many soulless servants who made a pact with the devil lies a room locked behind a yellow Mystic Force Curtain.

As far as spells go, nothing seems to make it go away, and it’s clear this misty aura can’t be lockpicked. Not even with a skeleton key. So, how can you remove the Mystic Force Curtain in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How to Enter the Room Behind the Mystic Force Curtain in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To remove the Mystic Force Curtain in Baldur’s Gate 3, head to Raphael’s Archive room to the House of Hope‘s west. Once inside, avoid touching any loot in the altars unless you’re up for an infernal fight.

Inside, speak with the Archivist and express interest in getting the Orphic Hammer. Though he’ll initially laugh at the idea, he’ll soon warm up to the thought after a persuasion or intimidation check. Since this purchase happens to be a lengthy procedure, the Archivist extends an invitation to have a little fun with Raphael’s lover. Sounds a bit weird to me, but OK.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that the formal Bodouir Invitation is in your possession, the Mystic Force will be removed, allowing you to walk freely inside. Head to the area on the north of the House of Hope to enter the newly unlocked room.

Behind the Mystic Force Curtain lies Raphael‘s room, where Haarlep awaits. The faucets here restore hit points, so it’s a good idea to interact with them before heading upstairs. This room also hides the secret passcode to remove the magic sphere that protects the Orphic Hammer. This is part of Lae’zel’s The Githyanki Warrior companion quest.