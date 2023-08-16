Baldur’s Gate 3: All Legendary Weapons & Where To Find Them
There are a handful of legendary weapons you can track down in Baldur’s Gate 3, and this guide shows you where to find them.
There are a handful of legendary weapons for you and your party members to find while exploring Baldur’s Gate 3. These legendary items are incredibly helpful in empowering your team to fight some of the toughest combatants, and they offer a variety of useful effects.
Tracking down these legendary weapons can take a good amount of work, and most of them you’re going to find when you reach the end of the game and have arrived at Baldur’s Gate. Here’s what you need to know about every Legendary weapon and where to find them in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Every Legendary Weapon Location in Baldur’s Gate 3
How you acquire these weapons will happen in specific instances during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Most of them begin to appear as you reach the end of the game, and you find yourself fighting against some of the toughest enemies you can encounter. You shouldn’t expect to find too many outside Baldur’s Gate, but some could appear before this point.
These are all of the Legendary Weapons we found playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and where you can get them. We will be updating this page as we locate more and uncover more secrets during our time playing Baldur’s Gate 3.
|Legendary Weapon Name
|How to Get Legendary Weapon
|Legendary Weapon Effects
|Legendary Weapon Type
|Balduran’s Giantslayer
|By defeating Ansur in the Wyrmway
|2d6+9 Slashing
+6 Slashing
Giantslayer: On a hit, Double the damage from your Strength modifier. This weapon grants you Advantage on attack rolls against Large, Huge, or Gargantuan creatures.
Weapon Enchantment: +3
Giant Form – Class Actions (turn your character into a Giant Size)
|Two-handed Sword
|Blade of the First Blood
|By defeating Orin before the ritual is over, and looting her body before the battle has finished
|1d4 Piercing and 1d4 Necrotic
Improved Critical: The number you need to roll a Critical Hit is reduced by 1. This effect can Stack.
Weapon enchantment: +2
True Strike:
Main Hand Only: Exploit Weakness – Creatures hit with this weapon receive Vulnerability to Piercing Damage
Off-hand Only: When a creature misses you with a melee attack, you may retaliate and gain True Strike on them
|Dagger
|Bloodthrist
|By defeating Orin before the ritual has finished, and not looting her body before the battle has finished
|1d4 + 2 Piercing
Improved Critical: The number you need to roll a Critical Hit is reduced by 1. This effect can Stack.
Weapon enchantment: +2
True Strike:
Main Hand Only: Exploit Weakness – Creatures hit with this weapon receive Vulnerability to Piercing Damage
Off-hand Only: When a creature misses you with a melee attack, you may retaliate and gain True Strike on them
|Dagger
|Crimson Mischief
|Defeating Orin in the Temple of Bhaal.
|1d6+6 Piercing, 1d4 Necrotic Damage
Prey Upon the Weak: This weapon deals an additional 1 to 4 Piercing damage against targets with 50% of their hit points or fewer
Main Hand Only: Redvein Savagery: When you make an attack with Advantage, the target takes and additional 7 Piercing Damage
Off-hand Only: Crimson Weapon – When you make an attack with your off-hand, you can add your Ability Modifier to the damage of the attack
Weapon Enchantment: +2
|Dagger
|Devotee’s Mace
|Reach level 10 with a Cleric and cast “Divinie Intervention: Arm Thy Servant,” and receive this weapon.
|1d6 Bludgeoning, and 1d8 Radiant
Weapon Enchantment: +3
Healing Incense Aura: Class Action
|Mace
|Duellist’s Prerogative
|Completing the Save Vanra quest
|1d8 Piercing, and 1d4 Necrotic
Elegant Duellist: While your off-hand is empty, you score a Critical Hit when rolling a 19. Moreover, you gain an additional reaction per turn.
Withering Cut: On a hit with a melee weapon, use a reaction to deal additional Necrotic damage equal to your Proficiency bonus
Challenge to Duel: Level 1 Enchantment
Dueller’s Enthusiasm: When you are not dual-wielding, you can make and additional melee attack with The Dueller
Weapon Enchantment: +3
|Rapier
|Gontr Mael
|Defeating the Steel Watcher Titan and completing The Steel Watch Quest
|1d8 Piecing damage
Promised Victory: On a hit, possibly inflict Guiding Bolt on a target.
Gontr Mael: Glowing, This object shines with a glowing light in a radius of 6 meters
Celestial Haste: Level 3 Transmutation Spell
Weapon Enchantment: +3
|Bow
|Markoheshkir
|Sneak into the bottom level of Ramazith’s Tower
|1d8 (1d6) Bludgeoning Damage
Arcane Enchantment: You gain a +1 bonus to Spell Save DC and Spell Attack Rolls
Arcane Battery: Alleviate the Arcane burden of spellcasting with the power of this staff. The next spell you cast doesn’t cost a spell cost
Kereska’s Favour: Level 4 Evocation Spell
Weapon Enchantment: +3
|Quarterstaff
|Nyrulna
|Pickpocketing Akabi in the Circus of the Last Days
|1d6 Piercing (One-handed), 1d8 Piercing (Two-handed), and 1d6 Thunder Damage
Zephyr Connection: This weapon will return to your hand when thrown. You cannot be forced to drop the trident. When thrown, the weapon creates an explosion that deals 3 to 12 Thunder Damage in a 6 meter blast
Veil of the Wind: You gain a 3 meter bonus to movement speed and jump distance. Equipping this weapon gives you immunity to falling damage.
Nyrulna Glowing: Object glows for six meters
|Trident
|Selune’s Spear of Night
|Spare the life of the Nightsong and turn Shadowheart away from Shar.
|1d8 (1d6)+5 Piercing
Selune’s Blessing: You gain Advantage on Wisdom Saving Throws and Perception Checks
Darkvision: You can see up to 12 meters
Weapon Enchantment: +3
Moon Beam: Level 3 Evocation spell
Moonmote: Class Actions
|Spear
|The Blood of Lathander
|Completing the Rosymorn Monastery puzzle above the Githyanki Creche
|1d6 + Strength Modifer + 3 Bludgeoning
Lathander’s Blessing: Once per Long Rest, when your Hit Points are reduced to 0, you regain 2 to 12 Hit Points, allies within 9 meters also regain 1 to 6 Hit Points.
Lathander’s Light: Sheds holy light in a 6 meter radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are blinded, unless they succeed a Constitution Saving Throw
Sunbeam: Level 6 Evocation Spell
Weapon Enchantment: +3
|Mace