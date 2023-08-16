Baldur’s Gate 3: All Legendary Weapons & Where To Find Them

There are a handful of legendary weapons for you and your party members to find while exploring Baldur’s Gate 3. These legendary items are incredibly helpful in empowering your team to fight some of the toughest combatants, and they offer a variety of useful effects.

Tracking down these legendary weapons can take a good amount of work, and most of them you’re going to find when you reach the end of the game and have arrived at Baldur’s Gate. Here’s what you need to know about every Legendary weapon and where to find them in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Every Legendary Weapon Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

How you acquire these weapons will happen in specific instances during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Most of them begin to appear as you reach the end of the game, and you find yourself fighting against some of the toughest enemies you can encounter. You shouldn’t expect to find too many outside Baldur’s Gate, but some could appear before this point.

These are all of the Legendary Weapons we found playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and where you can get them. We will be updating this page as we locate more and uncover more secrets during our time playing Baldur’s Gate 3.