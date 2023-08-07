Best Rogue Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3 – All BG3 Rogue Subclasses, Ranked

Rogues are the stealthy class in Baldur’s Gate 3, capable of sneaking behind an enemy ambush and creating an ambush themselves. They’re also known for unleashing the highest amount of damage in the group, but it all comes down to the subclass type and how you play the character.

Unlike the traditional Dungeons & Dragons game, Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue only comes with three subclasses. Even though there are only three choices, it’s important to narrow down your options and find the best one that works for you and your team. Here’s what you need to know about the best rogue subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Is The Best Rogue Subclass in BG3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can pick from three Rogue subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3: Thief, Arcane Trickster, or the Assasssin. These subclasses come with unique tricks and abilities that make them distinctly different from the other options. Of the three options, the absolute best one that can deal a lot of damage will be Assassin, as it can unleash massive damage against opponents.

How to Play As A Rogue Assassin in BG3

You’ll want to consider the best way to take advantage of this class in Baldur’s Gate 3, such as giving it the Alert feat, to increase your character’s Initiative, so it can optimize on the Assassinate: Initiative trait, which means you’ll do more damage to any creature you have a higher initiative against. What makes this class incredibly deadly is your high amount of Dexterity and how well you can sneak around in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Assassin, you’ll be spending your time sneaking around foes, waiting for your primary, frontline party members to enter a battle, and then tiptoeing behind the enemy to get a quick Sneak Attack against an enemy before they can reach you. Sneak Attack is your bread and butter as a Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue, but even if you can’t sneak around, there’s a good chance you’ll be the first player in the Initiative order, and you can react first.

Although, there are other uses for your Rogue. If you need a Rogue with access to their Skills, or even a few Spells Slots in Baldur’s Gate 3, you might consider making them a Thief, or an Arcane Trickster.

How to Play As A Rogue Arcane Trickster, or a Thief in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Arcane Trickster and Thief are similar to the Assassin, but they don’t focus on relying on stealth as much. Instead, the Arcane Trickster can become more of a ranged combatant, unlocking Spell Slots for your Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue so they can dish out magical attacks or support your team from afar with well-timed spells. This is the best way to go about it for anyone who wants to throw out a few magical attacks alongside their devastating Stealth Attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, the Thief in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a more utility choice. They unlock another Bonus Action when they reach level three, and they have resistance to Falling Damage. Outside of the additional Bonus Action, Thieves don’t have anything too flashy until they reach a higher level, and that can weigh them quite a bit throughout your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. They’re good to have around, but a Thief feels like a step back from Assassin or Arcane Trickster.

Overall, the best Rogue Subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Assassin, followed by Arcane Trickster and Thief. Although these subclasses are available as choices, I believe going with Assassin will be your best bet, mainly if you rely on your Rogues to unleash a massive amount of damage during combat.