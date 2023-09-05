Baldurs Gate 3: Is There a Bag of Holding In BG3?

A Bag of Holding is one of the most useful items in Dungeons & Dragons 5E, but does it appear in Baldur’s Gate 3? You’d think it would be a natural fit, considering how important resource management and carry weight is in Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing players to cut down on a lot of the micro-managing that is part of the game.

In D&D, a Bag of Holding is a sack with an extradimensional space, being much bigger on the inside than it is on the outside. Adventurers highly prize these items, as it allows them to easily carry all of the loot they find in dungeons. The presence of a Bag of Holding also allows the group to avoid awkward questions about encumbrance, so a DM might just give one out to simplify things.

Is There A Bag Of Holding In Baldur’s Gate 3?

Players who are looking to feed their kleptomania in Baldur’s Gate 3 are out of luck. There is currently no Bag of Holding in Baldur’s Gate 3, which means that you’ll be managing your party’s inventory until the credits roll.

It’s possible that the Bag of Holding wasn’t implemented because it would make the game too easy, as players could nab all of the junk items they find out on the world map and sell or trade them to the nearest merchant, which is a lot harder to do when you’re juggling limited inventory space & weight limits.

The developers also had to cut parts of the game as they affected balance. The Dispel Magic spell was cut from Baldur’s Gate 3 due to its sheer versatility, making it crop up too often in encounters. It’s possible that a Bag of Holding would have a similar unbalancing effect, as it would allow the party to get filthy rich straight away by allowing them to ignore one of the core limitations of the trading system.

It’s a shame that Baldur’s Gate 3 lacks a Bag of Holding, but players on PC have other options. Some mods can help make inventory management easier, especially for those who want to steal as much as they can or carry lots of explosive barrels in their backpacks. The players on consoles are out of luck, however, and the best they can hope for is the Bag of Holding being included in a future update.