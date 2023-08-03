Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Open The Bookcase in the Basement in Blighted Village

There are plenty of secret passages and hidden doors to unlock for those with a keen eye in Baldur’s Gate 3. When you enter the Blighted Village, an area overrun with goblins, there’s a doctor’s shop that contains a basement that you can investigate.

There are plenty of items to loot inside the basement, but there’s also a bookcase that your character move, if your character has a high enough Perception check. Unlocking this door can be a challenge, but there are few ways to unravel these secrets. Here’s what you need to know about open the bookcase in the Blighted Village’s Basement in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How To Unlock The Bookcase in the Blighted Village’s Basement in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to force the bookcase to move, even if you bring the party member with the most Strength to try and shove it aside in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. Instead, you need to find a latch or a lever to make the bookcase move. There would be an obvious way to do this, so searching the entire area is the only option, but the mechanism has to be close enough by that you can find it, and pull it aside.

The way I was able to locate the hidden mechanism was by searching to the left of the bookcase. There’s not too much there, beyond the crates sitting nearby. However, those crates are the key. Click and drag any crates from this location, and pull them away from their traditional spot, and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will uncover a lever. Your party might immediately uncover this location if you bring someone with a high Perception check.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can then choose to pull the lever, revealing the doorway hidden behind it. There are a few dangers in this area, and I recommend making sure your Baldur’s Gate 3 party is ready to face them. You’ll want to bring characters who can fight against the undead and who can make strategic rolls to uncover traps. It would be a good idea to make sure everyone has a decent Perception check and someone with high Dexterity and Sleight of Hand.