Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Free Sazza The Goblin in The Hidden Grove?

Not every character you meet in Baldur’s Gate 3 wants to help you, but that doesn’t mean everyone is out to harm you, either. They have their own intentions and desires, and some merely want to use your services to better their own lives. Sazza, an imprisoned goblin in The Hidden Grove, is about to be killed by a tiefling when you first find her, and there’s a chance you could stop it.

You have the option to go out of your way to attempt to save this goblin, but is it worth it? Is this something you want to do, and are there any benefits to doing so? Here’s what you need to know about freeing Sazza in The Hidden Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Save Sazza in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find a pair of tieflings standing in front of Sazza, close to the back of The Hidden Grove. The female goblin is defenseless, trapped in a cage, antagonizing the tiefling holding the crossbow. From what you can glean from the conversation, the crossbow wielder, Arka, lost their brother to the goblins and is enacting her revenge against the captured goblin.

You have three choices: tell the goblin to shut up, step in front of Arka and the crossbow, or do nothing. We can confirm that if you do nothing in this scenario, Arka will shoot Sazza, killing her in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

For those attempting to save Sazza, I recommend stepping in front of the crossbow and blocking the shooter’s line of sight. Upon making this decision, there will be several options you can pick from. The standard options include using intimidation/persuasion to make the shooter fire a shot at you, using persuasion to convince Arka this won’t avenge Kanon, her brother, or you can attempt to detect her thoughts. In my playthrough, playing as a Monk, I had the option to use an insight check to convince her to lower the crossbow. Depending on your class, you might also have unique options.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In my playthrough, I chose to lean into my Monk’s choice and perform an insight check. From what I’ve gathered, making any of these choices should be suitable, but it’s encouraged to use your skills over Detect Thoughts, given my experience. After saving Sazza, you can share your reasoning with Arka about why you want to keep her safe, and she’ll walk away. After that, Sazza will continue to make comments from her cage throughout your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

Should You Help Sazza Escape in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Now that you’ve saved Sazza, what’s your next course of action? If you’re to be a good person in Baldur’s Gate 3, I recommend speaking with Sazza to learn more about the Absolute and the cultists surrounding it, but do not let Sazza escape. You can help her escape, too, but she’ll want to persuade you to lead them back to the refugee camp inside the Hidden Grove to kill everyone using the secret passage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those who do want to help Sazza escape in Baldur’s Gate 3, behind her cage is a small ledge you can reach by jumping. When you get close to the wall, there is a large stone wall that reveals itself to be an escape location, and Sazza can use it to leave Hidden Grove without being caught. You can later find her in the nearby Goblin village, and the leader will ask you to lead them back to this passage and help them fight against the tieflings. The choice is yours, but I don’t see this as a positive outcome, especially if you want to help the tieflings.

The reward for helping Sazza escape the Hidden Grove and fighting against the tieflings in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a magical knife called Assassin’s Touch. Outside of this reward, I don’t see it being a good scenario, and I don’t recommend it for your first playthrough. However, for anyone who wants to explore this route, this should help you get Sazza out of the Hidden Grove, and back to her camp.