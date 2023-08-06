Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Side with the Myconid Colony Sovereign Spaw or Save True Soul Nere in BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t let you be friends with every clique. This is showcased by Act 1’s first conflict: goblins want to murder the Druids; the Druids hate the Goblins. A choice must be made. Similar dilemmas occur with the Myconid Colony and the Drugar. While exploring the Underdark, the game forces players to state where their loyalties lie: will you side with the Myconid Colony Sovereign Spaw or save and follow True Soul Nere?

Baldur’s Gate 3: Side with Myconid Colony Sovereign and Kill Nere

North of the Selunite Outpost in the Underdark lies the Myconid Colony, a hideout for a sentient fungal species living underground. When approaching the colony for the first time, the Sovereign Spaw will request an audience to learn your true intentions. These colorful fungal people are at war with the Duergars, halflings who serve a tadpole-infected drow named Nere.

Siding with the Myconid Colony Sovereign Spaw means taking a stance against the Duergars and True Soul Nere. The Sovereign will ask that the Duergar in the Underdark’s Beach be removed and then that the head of their leader Nere is brought to the Myconid Colony.

The Sovereign will reward the Envoy’s Amulet for saving them of the Duergars and True Soul Nere. This amulet grants the Voice of the Circle skill which provides +2 perception.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Save True Soul Nere and Side with Him

In the Underdark’s Grymforge, Nere is trapped under some rubble, suffocating with the area’s poison. To save True Soul Nere, players must follow these steps:

Find the chapel containing Runepowder at X: -527; Y: 464. Speak with Philomeen to get a vial of Runepowder. Head back to the area with the gnomes digging the rubble. Throw the Runepowder vial at the rubble, wait for the gnomes to run away (or don’t, if you’re a monster), and damage the vial via ranged attacks.

Note that saving Nere doesn’t necessarily state you’re siding with him. One wrong dialogue choice, and Nere will turn against you, even after you saved him.

Siding with Nere involves letting all the gnome slaves be murdered and murdering all the Duergar at the Grymforge. He is a drow gnome enslaver and Absolute worshipper, making him the perfect choice for evil playthroughs.