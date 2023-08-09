Baldur’s Gate 3: Should Your Party Members Use the Astral-Touched Tadpole in BG3?

When you reach the final act of Baldur’s Gate 3, there are several revelations that you have to come to terms with while playing the game. The major one is a Mind Flaying inside the artifact you’ve been trying to protect throughout the entire campaign, known as The Emperor. Without his help, you and your party members would become Mind Flayers.

However, he offers an alternative to this and provides you with an Astral-Touched Tadpole that you can use to transform yourself or your party members into Half Illithid creatures. The choice is yours if you want to do this, but supposedly, this will aid you in your fight against the Absolute. Should you convince your party members to use the Astral-Touched Tadpole and become Half Illthid in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Should You Convince Party Members to Evolve in Baldur’s Gate 3?

After you have the Astal-Touched Tadpole in Baldur’s Gate 3, approach any party members that have joined you in your campaign. There is a dialogue option where you can make a decision that you can attempt to convince them that you’d like for them to accept the tadpole and evolve. If you do this, there is a Persuasion Check that you’ll need to make when attempting to convince them.

If you convince your companion to use the Astral-Touched Tadpole, they’ll have the same dialogue options your main character had when speaking with the Emperor. They can choose to eat the tadpole or open their mind to it. Similar to your choice with The Emperor earlier in Baldur’s Gate 3’s campaign, if they open their mind to the Astral-Touched Tadpole, the character becomes Half Illithid. The outcome is the same if they decide to eat it, but the tadpole is still available and can be used by others.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What Happens if You Don’t Convince Your Party Members to Evolve Baldur’s Gate 3

The alternative to getting the Astral-Touched Tadpole in Baldur’s Gate 3 is never using it. Your main character in the campaign can choose never to use the tadpole and potentially even destroy it if they want to unlock more Illithid powers. My playthrough has primarily focused on avoiding these tadpoles and making sure never to use them whenever possible. It was an easy decision never to offer them to my party members and to crush the Astral-Touched Tadpole rather than rely on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Is it Better To Become Half-Illithid & Use the Astral-Touched Tadpole in Baldur’s Gate 3?

It’s challenging to know the best way forward in Baldur’s Gate 3 and whether to use the Astral-Touched Tadpole or not. The Emperor consistently says that if you and your party members open your minds to using it, the chances of success and defeating the Absolute become much more likely. Still, for my playthrough, I’ve chosen never to proceed with any of these options and to destroy the tadpoles that I find, including the Astral-Touched Tadpole.

For now, I don’t know the consequences of these actions. I might be subjecting the entire world of Baldur’s Gate 3 to failure by avoiding these powers, or I might be preventing the outcome of my party from becoming Mind Flayers.