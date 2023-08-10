Baldur’s Gate 3: Who is the Doppelganger in your camp in BG3?

No one is to be trusted as you enter Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3. The city is heavily under the control of Gortash and Orin as they prepare to unleash the army of the Absolute against the citizens while also trying to keep the elder brain under their control. When you first meet Gortash, he has a warning: There is a doppelganger in your camp.

Gortash does not detail who the doppelganger could be or how to find them out, but you should not trust anyone in your camp. There are few details to go on, and not too much you can learn by speaking with your allies. Here’s what you need to know about who the doppelganger is in your camp and how to find them in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Can You Learn Who The Doppelganger Is In Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gortash will tell you of the doppelganger when you meet him at Wyrm’s Rock Fortress during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. How you get to this tower is up to you, but when you arrive, Gortash will welcome you as if you were an old friend and attempt to make a deal with your party. You can choose to accept it or decline it. Regardless of this choice, Gortash shares knowledge about the Doppelganger, and that you need to be mindful of everyone you take with you.

Unfortunately, no matter how often you speak with your companions or try to decide who the Doppelganger could be in your camp, it doesn’t look like there’s a way to seed them out or wiggle through any answers. You won’t even receive a quest for it in your Baldur’s Gate 3 journal, but you and your party now have this information and will have to use it to their advantage in the future.

Mostly, the comment about a Doppelganger in your camp is that Orin, a shapeshifter, can become nearly anyone in your party. Later in the campaign, you’ll encounter Orin in Bhaal’s temple, and she’ll assume the identity of one party member. For my playthrough, it was Gale. I’m not sure if she’d continue using this form if he were in my party, but she pretends to be him for a moment and wants to strike a similar deal that Gortash offers you in the palace: eliminate Gortash, and work with her.

Outside of waiting to learn about Bhaal’s temple from Orin, it doesn’t appear you can track down a Doppelganger before this point in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. This was the case of my group, and it looks like it doesn’t have anything with it, beyond Gortash potentially gaining your party’s trust. That might be the entire intention behind the gesture, and learning that Orin can transform into anyone.